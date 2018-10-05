Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
cctv cameras
cctv cameras
News

REVEALED: More cameras in Coast than any Wide Bay council

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Oct 2018 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council operates more surveillance cameras than any other Wide Bay council, the Chronicle can confirm.

More than 380 CCTV cameras already operate in strategic positions across Hervey Bay and Maryborough, with more on the way after council announced on Wednesday $800,000 will go towards improving coverage.

The Fraser Coast council is already leading the way in surveillance compared to other Wide Bay councils.

Comparatively, the Bundaberg Regional Council has 272 cameras installed in public areas and council-owned centres, while Gympie Regional Council has 80.

The Sunshine Coast Council operates just 42 cameras in public spaces.

Further north at the Cairns Regional Council, which runs a state-of-the-art CitySafe security program in the town CBD, about 258 cameras are installed across the city.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said expanding the network would make it safer for businesses and tourists.

Citing the installation of cameras at Main St in Hervey Bay in 2012, Ms Holebrook said installing more cameras was a "good, evidence-based approach" to preventing crime.

"There were so many break-ins down there (Main St) a few years ago and since cameras were installed by businesses there aren't as many reported crimes," Ms Holebrook said.

"The thing is to make sure the coverage is wide and well publicised enough, because crime hotspots will move somewhere else otherwise.

"The cost of crimes like break-ins and vandalism are huge and often non-recoverable... (so) we need this technology to keep us safe."

Ms Holebrook said the tourism sector also stands to benefit from the plan with the emphasised safety in certain areas.

"One of the biggest things that goes against tourism is not feeling safe," she said.

"So with more cameras, it will make visitors to the region far more comfortable about staying longer with us."

The community has been called on to help map out where the new CCTV cameras will be positioned.

Related Items

Show More
cctv cctv cameras fccouncil fraser coast regional council hervey bay maryborough surveillance wide bay burnett
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Accused stalker: "You never know where I’ll pop up"

    premium_icon Accused stalker: "You never know where I’ll pop up"

    Crime FOR months, a woman was allegedly stalked through Hervey Bay, becoming the subject of her ex-boyfriend’s obsession.

    Best sailors in the world are heading to Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Best sailors in the world are heading to Hervey Bay

    Sport "There's been four years of hard work to get to this stage."

    Out-of-control teen threatens to ram a police officer

    premium_icon Out-of-control teen threatens to ram a police officer

    News He won't hold a driver's licence for several years.

    REVEALED: The Fraser Coast business, tourism award finalists

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Fraser Coast business, tourism award finalists

    News Read the full list of business and tourism award finalists

    Local Partners