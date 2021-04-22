REVEALED: Move that could help Coast’s dire rental shortage

The Fraser Coast remains on the leaderboard when it comes to some of the lowest rental vacancy rates in Queensland.

The first quarter results for 2021 state rental vacancies are in, with the latest data revealing 78.9 per cent of Queensland’s rental markets remained static or experienced tighter strains on the number of rentals available.

In Maryborough last month, the rental vacancy rate dropped to 0.2 per cent, while in Hervey Bay it was 0.9 per cent.

According to the current vacancy report, released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, 70.2 per cent of the state’s rental vacancies remain under one per cent, with the biggest pinch recorded in Brisbane’s inner city, with rates dropping 0.5 per cent over the quarter.

“Record-low interest rates, government support and stimulus measures, and the pandemic-driven stampede we’ve witnessed migrating beyond our southern boarders have sent Brisbane’s private rental market into uncharted territory, pushing vacancy rates down to their lowest levels since October 2012,” Antonia Mercorella, chief executive of REIQ, said.

“Where we’re seeing the most pronounced rental demand levels far outstrip available vacancies is across regional Queensland, with the tightest vacancies currently to be found in the Fraser Coast’s Maryborough (0.2 per cent) followed by the Southern Downs (0.3 per cent) and Bundaberg regions (0.5 per cent), while a rate of 0.4 per cent has been recorded across Gympie, Rockhampton and Sunshine Coast,” Ms Mercorella said.

“Meanwhile, the Gold Coast has tightened a further 0.3 per cent to reach a record low of 0.6 per cent in last 15 years of data records.”

In the last 12 months, rental vacancies dropped 1.1 per cent across the Brisbane LGA while Greater Brisbane saw the market tighten by 0.9 per cent.

Ms Mercorella said the State Government had not included support measures in the most recent Budget and called for the return of the first home buyers‘ grant for existing properties.

She said the cost of a new build had jumped by 220.3 per cent between 1995 and 2018, pricing many out of building their own home.

“Moving from renting to owning a house is one of the greatest leaps Australians will make in their lives. With current historic low interest rates meaning lower repayments, we‘re starting to see cases where mortgage repayments are in fact lower than rent levels,” Ms Mercorella said.

“So, by allowing first home buyers to access property beyond new construction and extend their support to purchase existing housing (to the same current value of less than $750,000), it will expose them to more affordable price points and help more Queenslanders transition from renting to home ownership.

“This in turn will help reduce pressure on the rental market while stimulating economic activity through the introduction of increased numbers to the broader property market. And this will ultimately lead to increased real estate transactions which means increased taxation for the state.”





Originally published as REVEALED: Move that could help Coast’s dire rental shortage