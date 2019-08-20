Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

REVEALED: Munitions, CBD transformation just the start

Jessica Lamb
by
20th Aug 2019 12:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH is on the verge of its biggest comeback in decades according to the region's business leaders.

The rise of the the city's defence industry, investment in the CBD, and increased demand for heritage properties and prime farming land is providing hope in a climate of high unemployment, crime and falling sugar prices. In recent years, tourism has been at the heart of the plan to reinvent Maryborough.

There were the Mary Poppins-themed attractions, heritage tours, a world-class war memorial and an RV friendly status laying the foundation for a brighter future.

Now, PRDnationwide Maryborough's Tony Nioa says quiet movement on the commercial and industrial real estate front along with strong private and government investment is reshaping the economy and edging up confidence.

While the next five years will tell all, Mr Nioa claims the city is riding an uptake in popularity of heritage-listed buildings and strong sales at the Moonaboola industrial estate where Maryborough's much anticipated munitions factory will be built.

Mr Nioa, whose family who have been in the region since the 60s, said there was significant growth in industry in Maryborough covering hard and soft wood, metal and now a munitions factory.

"The moral of the story is the timber and metal work is good, there are new industries coming into town and we are enjoying good attention from the federal and state government," he said.

Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson said he believed the economy in Maryborough was changing and it was an exciting time in the Heritage City's progression. "We are getting that injection we haven't seen in several years, its taken a long time to get to this point," he said. "I've spoke to elderly residents, these are people who have been in Maryborough and outlying areas for decades. We are seeing things change and that's coming from the community."

More Stories

fcbusiness fccommunity fcnews fcproperty fcrealestate fraser coast maryborough maryborough cbd revitalisation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Workers wanted for tropical Qld islands

    premium_icon Workers wanted for tropical Qld islands

    News Are you dreaming of leaving the daily grind to work and live on an island? Getting a job in paradise is easier than you think. SEE THE LIST OF JOBS

    Increased dingo activity at Fraser Island tourist hotspots

    premium_icon Increased dingo activity at Fraser Island tourist hotspots

    News 'Your safety is our concern but your responsibility.'

    WATCH: Hero helpers rescue injured baby whale at Rainbow

    premium_icon WATCH: Hero helpers rescue injured baby whale at Rainbow

    News Small team of locals saves injured whale washed up on sand