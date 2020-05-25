Revealed: Names of three men charged with balcony murder

THREE men charged over the murder of Brisbane teen Cian English, have been named as they face court today with police set to allege the 19-year-old fell from a Gold Coast balcony while fleeing attackers.

All three - Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18 and Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20 - have been charged with murder and armed robbery over his death.

Mr English died after plunging from the balcony of a unit complex in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of Saturday.

It has been alleged he was fleeing from a violent robbery involving the three men.

Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18, had his matter adjourned until Tuesday.

Cian English fell to his death on the weekend.

Soper-Lagas has also been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of deprivation of liberty, with the victims being Mr English and another man.

His matter was adjourned until Tuesday so the Beenleigh Magistrates Court could determine whether to adjourn the matter to Brisbane or the Gold Coast.

Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, from Moranbah, had his matter heard in Brisbane Arrest Court briefly on Monday morning.

Knowles did not appear in court and was represented by barrister Andrew Bale.

The matter was adjourned to Southport Magistrates Court on August 4.

Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, from Caboolture did not appear and also had his matter adjourned to Southport Magistrates Court on August 4.

Police on a balcony of the View Pacific Resort as they investigate the alleged murder. Picture: Glenn Hampson

None can apply for bail because of the serious nature of the charges and will be remanded in custody until a later date.

English, 18, died after falling from a fourth-floor Surfers Paradise balcony in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is alleged the unit he was staying in was stormed by another group of men with knives who began bashing the occupants and English fled over the balcony to escape the attack.

