Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new mural that accompanies the Peace Cake has now been completed.
A new mural that accompanies the Peace Cake has now been completed. Robert Waye Photography
Life

REVEALED: New addition to M'boro mural trail

Carlie Walker
by
14th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURAL that celebrates the idea of world peace has been completed in Maryborough.

It is the 36th artwork been unveiled as part of the Maryborough Mural Project.

Elizabeth Lowrie a co-founder of the project, said in a time of world conflict regarding race, sex and religion the project has now made its contribution to the city's wish for continued tolerance and acceptance and to celebrate our differences - "a wish for us all to continue to live in this community in peace," she said.

The artwork will accompany the Peace Cake, which was sculptured by Elizabeth Hersey and Marni Koster to commemorate the city's Armistice Day celebrations.

"Queensland artist EJ Zyla was commissioned to complete this mural by Councillor James Hansen using his discretionary funds," Deborah Hannam, the other co-founder of the project, said.

"EJ is a multi-disciplined artist who specialises in murals, digital and traditional illustration and mixed media artworks.

"She has exceptional design skills.

"EJ is based at the Sunshine Coast."

Ms Hannam said the group had created a significant town asset and the number of murals was now sufficient to attract tourists.

"We would like Fraser Coast locals to help us publicise this attraction through walking the Trail with visitors, family and friends and publicising the trail through their informal network," she said.

More Stories

Show More
art fcart maryborough maryborough mural trail mural
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RAIL JOBS FOCUS: MPs to hear resident concerns at forum

    premium_icon RAIL JOBS FOCUS: MPs to hear resident concerns at forum

    News Visiting Queensland minister Grace Grace says job security at the Heritage City's Downer rail-yard will be a key discussion at an upcoming forum

    Dodgy bank transaction, pills land man in court

    premium_icon Dodgy bank transaction, pills land man in court

    News He was also charged with failing to dispose of a syringe

    2019 Tech Challenge: Everything you need to know

    premium_icon 2019 Tech Challenge: Everything you need to know

    News All you need to know about the 2019 Tech Challenge

    Scotch College Adelaide race in 2019 Tech Challenge race

    premium_icon Scotch College Adelaide race in 2019 Tech Challenge race

    News Scotch College race in Maryborough Tech Challenge