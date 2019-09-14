REVEALED: New addition to M'boro mural trail

A new mural that accompanies the Peace Cake has now been completed.

A MURAL that celebrates the idea of world peace has been completed in Maryborough.

It is the 36th artwork been unveiled as part of the Maryborough Mural Project.

Elizabeth Lowrie a co-founder of the project, said in a time of world conflict regarding race, sex and religion the project has now made its contribution to the city's wish for continued tolerance and acceptance and to celebrate our differences - "a wish for us all to continue to live in this community in peace," she said.

The artwork will accompany the Peace Cake, which was sculptured by Elizabeth Hersey and Marni Koster to commemorate the city's Armistice Day celebrations.

"Queensland artist EJ Zyla was commissioned to complete this mural by Councillor James Hansen using his discretionary funds," Deborah Hannam, the other co-founder of the project, said.

"EJ is a multi-disciplined artist who specialises in murals, digital and traditional illustration and mixed media artworks.

"She has exceptional design skills.

"EJ is based at the Sunshine Coast."

Ms Hannam said the group had created a significant town asset and the number of murals was now sufficient to attract tourists.

"We would like Fraser Coast locals to help us publicise this attraction through walking the Trail with visitors, family and friends and publicising the trail through their informal network," she said.