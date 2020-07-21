REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

NORTH BRISBANE and Moreton Bay have had the largest number of COVID-19 tests completed in Queensland, new data has revealed.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has released information on the number of tests and false positives recorded in each Hospital and Health Service.

It revealed that up to the start of June, 49,186 tests had been conducted in the Metro North Health Service District, which includes suburbs north of Brisbane River and Moreton Bay.

The Metro South Health Service District, which includes suburbs south of Brisbane River down to the NSW border, excluding Gold Coast and the Ipswich region, had 47,627 tests carried out.

"Queensland was one of the first health jurisdictions in the world to have a reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing regime in place," Mr Miles said.

"I'm proud of the work of our doctors, nurses and pathologists. We've done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far."

Up to June 1, there were 28,065 tests done in the Gold Coast and West Moreton had 10,332.

Six false positive COVID-19 tests were recorded, including two in Metro North and Gold Coast, and one in Metro South and Central Queensland.

As of today, there have been 466,479 tests carried out in the state.

Six people have been killed in Queensland as a result of the virus and there are currently two active cases - one in the Gold Coast and one in the Sunshine Coast.

Both of the infected people are being treated in hospital.

The Sunshine Coast case was a passenger on the Hookaido bulk carrier anchored off the region's shore.

It is understood water police brought the man, in his 20s, ashore on Sunday.

A further 18 crew members remain on board the Panama-registered vessel and will undergo further testing.

"COVID-19 is spreading through Victoria and now parts of NSW. Thanks to the hard work of Queenslanders and our preparation Queensland is in an enviable position, but it's not over," Mr Miles said.

"I want every Queenslander to get tested if they have even a niggle of a flu-like symptom.

"Over 6800 tests were carried out on Wednesday - I want to see even more tests done today.

"We need Queenslanders to get tested to keep fighting COVID."

To date, Metro North recorded 318 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths.

The remaining 315 cases recovered.

In Metro South, 266 people have been infected and no deaths were recorded.

Two people died from the virus in the Darling Downs which has had 42 confirmed cases in total.

HOW DOES YOUR AREA COMPARE?

Total tests as at June 1, 2020 (broken down by Hospital and Health Service area):

Torres and Cape: 904

Cairns and Hinterland: 11,147

North West: 388

Townsville: 7179

Mackay: 3586

Central Queensland: 9438

Central West: 250

Wide Bay: 5959

Sunshine Coast: 15,100

Metro North: 49,186

Metro South: 47,627

Darling Downs: 7441

West Moreton: 10,332

South West: 507

Gold Coast: 28,065

Interstate/Overseas: 997

