RAIL LINK: An artist's impression of the proposed rail trail between Maryborough and Hervey Bay.
Council News

REVEALED: New look for the Mary to Bay Rail Trail

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:15 PM
THE proposed new look of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail has been revealed as the council canvasses public opinion on the bike track that will link Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Mike Halliburton Associates has been hired by the Fraser Coast Regional Council to prepare a feasibility study to guide the development of a rail trail between the two Fraser Coast cities, a development the region's cyclists have been campaigning over for years.

It follows the council receiving a $66,000 grant from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to conduct a feasibility study of the trail last year.

Cyclists have repeatedly raised the need for the trail in order to safely travel between the two towns without fear of injury.

Councillor David Lewis said concept designs were available for viewing online and at organised drop-in sessions over the next week.

"Photos of the corridor as it currently is, and artist's impressions of what it may look like after construction will be on display,” Cr Lewis said.

"The display will also include photographic material from other rail trails. The sessions are also designed to show and discuss common issues, drawing on successful rail trails elsewhere in Australia and New Zealand.”

Cr Lewis said rail trails in other areas across the country were already drawing tourists attracted by the prospect of cycling.

"Finishing the trail to link Hervey Bay and Maryborough would provide a safe link between the two cities for cyclists, walkers and runners away from the highway, as well as delivering a boost for our local tourism industry,” he said.

Drop-in sessions will be held at the Maryborough City Hall from 5pm-7.30pm on January 30 and at the Fraser Coast Discovery Centre from 5pm- 7.30pm on January 31.

The survey can be viewed at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say.

