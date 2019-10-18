REVEALED: New luxury tourism experience for Fraser Island

Before landing at the Orchid Beach helipad, fishing guests would circle over the water to study the beach gutters to find schools of fish to target.

A LUXURY new tourism venture will combine a scenic flight with fishing on Fraser Island.

The Go Fish Australia experience, which will cost $2340 per person, will see visitors travel from Brisbane by helicopter, giving stunning views of the coast before flying over the Heritage-listed island.

Guests will land at the most northern point of the island to be met by an expert and fishing guide, then travelling to the day's hot-spots by four-wheel drive.

"Flying over the island's diverse scenery by helicopter, with its ancient rainforests, freshwater lakes and spectacular coastal landscapes will be a spectacular experience,” Go Fish director Ange Esdaile said.

"Add to this some of the best beach fishing in the world and you have all the ingredients for a world-class experience, not offered before now”.

At the conclusion of four hours of fishing in different locations depending on the day, guests will then travel to a three-tier pole-home set back just off the beach where they will enjoy a gourmet brunch overlooking the Island, with time to spot some of the native wildlife including dingos, kookaburras and a variety of local fauna and flora.

"Depending on how long you want to kick back, there will be time for more fishing before enjoying the flight back to Brisbane with your catch on-board and incredible memories to keep forever,” Ms Esdaile said.

"We are hoping Fraser heli-fishing will build into a one-day game changer for Queensland Tourism.”

Later in the year, Go Fish has further plans for Fraser Coast product, with the possibility of partnering with a marlin boat preparing to fish the May to August season next year and the company is also in discussion regarding organising charters with super yachts.