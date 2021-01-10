REVEALED: New restaurant to fill former Hoolihans space

The former Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar is getting a huge facelift.

A new restaurant will fill the space left vacant by popular Irish pub Hoolihans on Hervey Bay's Esplanade.

Former Vinyard head chef Saul Collins will open up a seafood restaurant in the newly renovated building.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of the new restaurant, Banksia Seafood and Grill.

Aleeca Waterman and Saul Collins announce their new restaurant, Banksia Seafood and Grill.

"We are excited to announce the opening in 2021 of Banksia Seafood and Grill," the post read.

"We believe the Fraser Coast dining scene is seeking a venue which can provide a consistently enjoyable experience, delicious servings of steak and most importantly a wide selection of local seafood of which quality is the highest."

Hoolihans Irish pub closed in January 2019.

The owner of the building at 382 Esplanade, John Dorrian, has spent months refitting the Esplanade space.

Mr Dorrian said the building was in poor shape prior to the refit and he hoped the renovations would help people see the potential in the building.

The restaurant's old signature timber panelling now has a crisp white finish.

Earlier this year the property investor said the building still had a liquor licence and kitchen, which made it perfect for a bar or restaurant to move in.