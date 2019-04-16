REVEALED: Retail giant coming to Pialba shopping centre

FASHION brand Rivers Australia has announced it will open a store inside Pialba Place before the end of the year.

The store has signed a five-year lease with the Hervey Bay shopping centre, with August as the estimated launch date.

The shopping centre changed hands in February after it was was bought by M/Group.

M/Group director James Collis said the addition of Rivers Australia was an indication of what's to come in their bid to evolve the centre.

"When M/Group acquired Pialba Place in February, it did so on the premise of improving the shopping experience for customers with the introduction of a broader retail mix and the creation of an environment to suit a diverse demographic," Mr Collis said.

"It's clear that our vision has already caught the attention of significant retail players such as Rivers. This is not only great for the local community, but also a wonderful indication of things to come."

Rivers will occupy a space on the left-hand side of the Big W at the centre.

Group Centre Manager Cherie Daly, said more announcements would be made soon.

"In the coming months we hope to be announcing more new retailers and plans for a refurbishment," Ms Daly said.

"The company has developed a good track record in this regard and we're so pleased that the Hervey Bay community will be reaping the benefits."