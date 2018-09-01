REVEALED: Nine of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

LOOKING for love?

Maybe one of these eligible Fraser Coast bachelors is your perfect match.

If you would like to connect with any of these lovely gentlemen, please email a little bit about yourself and a contact number to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Shayton Sergent

Bachelor - 33 year old Shayton Sergent Cody Fox

Age: 33

Occupation: Electrician

HE'S tall and handy but Shayton has much more to offer than changing light bulbs.

This well-travelled tradie has had the chance to see most of Australia thanks to his job and is always keen for a new adventure.

"I like to travel for work, and just for fun," Shayton said.

Currently, he's spending his days installing solar systems on roofs.

A self-described down-to-earth Aussie bloke, Shayton likes "anything outdoors" with hobbies including fishing, camping and motorbike riding.

He's also a fan of pets.

"I have a dog, a cat two geese and a duck," he said.

On weekends, he likes to spend time with his friends.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone to have a joke with, who enjoys getting their hands dirty."

Thomas Graham

Bachelor - Thomas Graham. Alistair Brightman

Age: 22

Occupation: Gymnastics coach

WANT someone who can bake for you, then help you work it off?

Thomas is a baker-turned dedicated coach at the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club who says seeing athletes grow and develop their skills is a "rewarding experience".

Having moved to Hervey Bay from NSW earlier this year, he is "loving the local lifestyle."

In between coaching, he does weightlifting and gets to the gym as much as he can.

He also participates in gymnastics classes.

Formerly, he was a baker who specialised in sour dough.

Thomas uses his weekends to relax.

"I also like arts and crafts, and making stuff from match sticks and paddle sticks."

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone adventurous, funny, spontaneous."

Chris Postle

Bachelor - artist Chris Postle, 58 Warren Lynam

Age: 58

Occupation: Artist

CHRIS is the oldest bachelor on our list, but he says that age is just a number.

A professional painter of 27 years, he says he has everything he needs - a great lifestyle, as well as a supportive family and network of friends.

But the creative is keeping an eye out for that special someone.

"My art is pretty much inspired by the outdoors, whether it's waves crashing onto rocks or something that is really colourful," Chris said.

"I enjoy just outdoor walking, mountain climbing, surfing, scuba diving.

"I play a bit of music on a guitar."

Chris has given online dating a whirl, but hasn't found a perfect match just yet.

"At my age, I feel you need to have quiet a connection with someone to take a plunge into something," he said.

He grew up in Hervey Bay and frequently comes to the area to visit family, but is currently based on the Sunshine Coast.

His work as an artist has taken Chris overseas, with travel a big part of his life.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"I'm independent and flexible, and am looking for someone who is fairly easy going and compatible," Chris said.

"They would need to be fairly independent, but then happy to enjoy special times together."

Gary Austin

Bachelor - 36 year old Gary Austin. Cody Fox

Age: 36

Occupation: Owner of a car detailing business

CARS are Gary's first love in life, but he's prepared for his automotive passion to slip to second place for the right match.

The owner of Maryborough business All Auto Detailing says he's easy going, enjoys life and loves animals.

On the weekends, you'll most likely find him in the great outdoors.

His hobbies include going four-wheel-driving, jet skiing and camping.

"I'm pretty mad on the jet ski," Gary said.

"Going to Bunnings for a sausage sizzle makes for a great date."

Gary's first car project was Mazda Capella but Toyota is his top brand.

The family-orientated man, who envisions overseas adventures in his near future, enjoys working alongside his dad.

What are you looking for in a partner?

His main criteria is "someone normal" and "family orientated".

"My sister really wants me to find someone normal," Gary said.

Jake Maddock

Bachelor - Jake Maddock and his dog Hollie. Alistair Brightman

Age: 27

Occupation: Builder

LOVE fitness and dogs?

Builder Jake could make the perfect partner in life and as a fellow contestant on a renovation show.

Passionate about his work, writing and fitness, Jake says he can "build pretty much anything."

He's an author too and recently finished writing a children's book about pirates and witches.

Keeping active is a major part of the Hervey Bay man's life and he would like to find someone who shares his passion for staying healthy.

He trains at a Crossfit gym and has recently taken his training to the next level by participating in his first Crossfit competition.

On weekends, Jake often goes for hikes and thinks Timezone would make for a great first date.

He also does casual work as a prison officer and loves spending time with his dog Hollie (pictured).

What are you looking for in a partner?

Someone who is kind-hearted, energetic and likes fitness.

Terry Entriken

Bachelor - 39 year old Terry Entriken Cody Fox

Age: 39

Occupation: Company director/ entrepreneur

FLYING planes, rock'n'roll dancing, getting lost in nature, and cooking are just some of Terry's dynamic interests.

The businessman, who enjoys volunteering in his spare time, has all he needs for a fulfilling life except for a partner.

His idea of relaxing is a picnic at the beach, reading a book, or laying in the sauna.

"I can find pleasure in most things," Terry said.

"I believe in having dreams to aspire to and work towards, whether it be in our personal lives or in our professional lives."

The family-orientated man, who describes himself as a "jack of all trades," was born on a cattle stud/peanut farm and enjoys mustering to this day.

What are you looking for in a partner?

Terry is looking for a nice, kind hearted, genuine lady to grow old with.

"A lady to be my lover and best friend," he said.

"I dream of one day being the 80-year-old couple that you see, still holding hands, sitting on the beach, watching the sunset."

Kaine Jacobs

Bachelor - Kaine Jacobs. Alistair Brightman

Age: 23

Occupation: Customer service specialist at a bank

IF YOU'RE a frozen yoghurt enthusiast, you probably know Kaine.

He's the friendly face that you often see at Yo-get-it Hervey Bay, a business run by his family where he often helps out.

But by day, Kaine works at a bank which he hopes to develop into a thriving career.

"I love working," Kaine said.

"I really want to progress my career working in a bank."

The family-orientated man is currently in the process of building his first house, something which he is understandably very excited about.

In between Kaine's busy work schedule, he enjoys walking his adored staffy named Mars.

What are you looking for in a partner?

Kaine is looking for a girl who's "funny" and a "good person".

"Someone who doesn't mind having a bit of a laugh," Kaine said.

Kade Eames

Bachelor - Kade Eames. Alistair Brightman

Age: 41

Occupation: Solicitor

KADE is a passionate professional who has recently pursued his dream of opening his own law firm.

The principal solicitor of Gold Law launched the business in April, and was loving every moment.

"I work a lot," Kade said.

"I love being able to help people."

Before entering the legal profession in 2007, Kade was a personal trainer, an industry to which he has returned.

He has reopened his personal training business Phoenix Health and Fitness, and said he was planning to open a 24-hour gym soon.

"I'm excited about it, it's something I have always wanted to do," Kade said.

"It will be my evening hangout."

Kade enjoys pumping iron and cycling.

He's a proud fur dad to a golden retriever and a doberman.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone who is honest, loyal, and fun," Kade said.

David Pierson

Bachelor - David Pierson. Alistair Brightman

Age: 26

Occupation: Video producer/IT technician

HE'S a genius behind the camera, can fix computers, and is passionate about helping others.

David is a multidimensional person who's just trying to get the most out of this thing called life.

He is a proud member of the Bayside Christian Church, and was baptised last year during a memorable morning in the waters off the Urangan Pier.

"A big part of my life is Christianity," David said.

"I'm looking for someone who is on the same page."

Earlier this year, he helped to build a shelter for a small community in Uganda. He used his skills in video production to document the process, which ultimately helped to raise more than $25,000.

While in Africa, he also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone who shares my values and beliefs," David said.

"We need to get along, and they should be up for adventure."

A final word from the Fraser Coast Chronicle's bachelor reporter...

Chronicle journalist Annie Perets. Alistair Brightman

LOOK, I'm not saying I'm the Fraser Coast's answer to Osher Gunsberg.

But, if like me, you're a big fan of television show The Bachelor and/or, also like me, you haven't been so lucky in love, this series is for you.

In recent weeks, I've searched far and wide to compile what will be the first of several local eligible bachelor profiles.

Following an intensive journalistic investigation, which included walking into random businesses asking attractive men whether they were single (someone's got to do it), I'm proud to present my comprehensive findings.

As a perpetually single woman myself, I know how hard it can be to meet someone you like, particularly in a regional area.

So why not try something new and put yourself out there?

Since we first made the call-out on our Facebook page looking for bachelor talent, we have been overwhelmed with the positive response - particularly from single women who decided to follow the post for "research purposes".

That means an eligible bachelorettes list is up next.

If you would like to connect with any of the lovely gentlemen featured in this spread, please email me some information about yourself and a contact number, and I will pass on your details.

My email is annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Also, just FYI, my hobbies include gymnastics, Crossfit, tennis, videography and photography and I'm looking for someone tall, professional and a little bit awkward like me.

- Annie Perets