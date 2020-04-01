REVEALED: Number of COVID-19 cases on the Fraser Coast

ONE additional case of coronavirus was confirmed for the Wide Bay yesterday, bringing the region's total to 18.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service have shared further details detailing where the confirmed cases were from.

11 of the cases were confirmed in Bundaberg, six in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who was being managed by the WBHHS but who has been self-isolating in Brisbane.

The details come as Queensland Health was put under increasing pressure from the community, media and politicians to release more in-depth information.

Over Facebook, the WBHHS explained to the community why they had been releasing information for the wider area, rather than specific towns.

"Among our key concerns have been that our community may either panic or become complacent about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), depending on the level of detail we provide," WBHHS stated in an online comment.

"What we want is for our community be informed and aware, but not alarmed, so they can make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones."

Meanwhile, the WBHHS announced it would no longer be accepting visitors to hospitals and multipurpose health facilities to protect vulnerable patients and reduce potential spread of the virus.

Exemptions still existed for some visitors, such as;

• one birthing partner

• one parent/carer for child patients

• one visitor per day for patients in end-of-life care

The service called on those wishing to visit to keep up the spirits of their loved ones through alternate methods such as over phone or video chats.

Across Queensland, 55 new cases were reported, bringing the state total to 743.

Contact tracing was undertaken for the 55 new cases, and Queensland Health maintained the majority of cases were from patients who had travelled overseas or had been in contact with a confirmed case who had also been overseas.

Advice for slowing and stopping the spread of the virus remained the same; respect social distancing, wash your hands and stay home if sick.