Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service registered nurse, Julie Johnson outside the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

REVEALED: Number of COVID tests in our region

Christian Berechree
21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
MORE than 5000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the Wide Bay health district.

The figure was revealed when the health department released new statistics on the number of tests throughout the state.

The data release was prompted by a Queensland Parliament question on notice from Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates, directed to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

Dr Miles said a total of 198,106 tests had been conducted across the state as at June 1.

A total of 5959 of these tests were in the Wide Bay region, which includes the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and North Burnett.

The Wide Bay has recorded a total of 25 positive coronavirus cases, 10 of which have been on the Fraser Coast.

The number of tests in the Wide Bay region is well short of other regional areas, including the Sunshine Coast (15,100 tests as at June 1) and Darling Downs (7441 tests).

coronavirus coronavirus statistics fchealth
Fraser Coast Chronicle

