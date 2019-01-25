REVEALED: Number of same-sex marriages on the Fraser Coast

DREAM COME TRUE: Nicole and Natalie Stone on their wedding day in Hervey Bay.

DREAM COME TRUE: Nicole and Natalie Stone on their wedding day in Hervey Bay. JOY BUTLER Photography

ALMOST 30 same-sex couples in the Fraser Coast have wed since same-sex marriage ceremonies became legal a little more than a year ago.

Figures released by the state's Attorney-General's office reveal 28 couples in the region have tied the knot from January 9, 2018 to January 9, 2019.

Hervey Bay's Waterfront Restaurant wedding planner Natalie Stone said the award-winning venue has hosted a number of same-sex weddings, which were no different from their other ceremonies.

"It's all about a couple wanting to validate their love for each other with family and friends, a celebration of love and commitment,” she said.

"My two favourite moments from each and every wedding, same-sex weddings are no different: the first is the first glance at each other right at the start of the ceremony.

"That's a pretty special moment between the couples, it's one of love, excitement, amazement and a whole lot of nerves mixed altogether.

"The other is the couple's first dance.”

Ms Stone said Hervey Bay provided the perfect wedding destination for locals and visitors alike.

"The wedding industry is growing in our beautiful community, with its extensive accommodation options, many restaurants and cafes,” she said.

"We have close-by honeymoon options and our stunning waterfront locations with island views.

"Hervey Bay offers all the right ingredients for affordable first-class weddings.”

Waterfront Restaurant has won six first-place accolades for best restaurant reception in Queensland, three second places in Australia and also one top prize in the country.

Ms Stone said she worked with each couple to plan and create their special day exactly how they imagined their dream wedding would be.

"I guess for me, being a wedding planner, the only difference is I do have a small fear during their ceremonies in public that someone may judge these couples during such a special moment,” she said.

"But so far the community support has been truly amazing and those walking along the beach have treated these weddings with respect and watched from a distance with the same excitement of seeing any beautiful wedding in public.

"Each and every wedding is special. It should be everything you could have dreamed of and be the most amazing day ever.

"It's my job to do my best to make that happen.”

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said while same-sex marriage had been legal in Australia since December 9, 2017, couples had a 30-day waiting period before ceremonies could be held, unless they were granted an exemption.

"Since marriage changed to be more inclusive, 1330 same-sex marriages have been registered in Queensland one year on from January 9, 2018,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"Marriage celebrants from the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages wed 199 couples, while other celebrants conducted 1074 ceremonies. On top of this, 47 couples were married at courthouses and 10 had church weddings.

"Registry data shows that the majority of same-sex marriages have occurred in larger population areas such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions, but there have been weddings across the state since the laws came into effect.

"Celebrants have 30 days to register a marriage after the event so there will be even more couples who have married over the past 12 months, but their registration application form is yet to be received by the registry.”

Queensland held Australia's first same-sex marriage on December 15, 2017 as the couple was given an exemption from the waiting period due to their personal circumstances.

Three other couples also received exemption from the waiting period.

Same-sex marriages breakdown

Brisbane City: 460

Gold Coast City: 159

Sunshine Coast Regional: 123

Moreton Bay Regional Council: 84

Cairns Regional Council: 46

Noosa Shire Council: 40

Townsville City: 38

Douglas Shire Council: 34

Ipswich City: 32

Scenic Rim Regional Council: 29

Logan City: 29

Fraser Coast RegionalCouncil: 28

Mackay Regional Council: 25

Toowoomba Regional Council: 24

Redland City Council: 23

Whitsunday Regional Council: 20

Bundaberg RegionalCouncil: 17

Livingstone Shire Council: 14

Rockhampton Regional Council: 13

Lockyer Valley Regional: 10

Southern Downs Regional: 9

Gympie Regional: 7

Tablelands Regional Council: 5

Somerset Regional Council: 5

Goondiwindi Regional Council: <5

Maranoa Regional Council: <5

Western Downs Regional Council: <5

Cassowary Coast Regional: <5

Gladstone Regional Council: <5

Balonne Shire: <5

Barcaldine Regional Council: <5

South Burnett Regional: <5

Charters Towers Regional: <5

Central Highlands Regional: <5

Isaac Regional Council: <5

Mareeba Shire Council: <5

Cook Shire: <5

Blackall-Tambo Regional: <5

Queensland total: 1330