REVEALED: Big ideas proposed for Hervey Bay Esplanade

A TIDAL netted swimming pool, a "whale-a-coaster" on the Urangan Pier and a ferris wheel are some of the ideas a community panel has proposed for the Fraser Coast's iconic Esplanade.

The panel, formed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in March to outline a 20-year vision for the tourist strip, delivered its report to the council on Sunday.

About 36 people from across the Fraser Coast were randomly-selected for the panel and met six days over two months to outline and discuss their ideas.

Council documents reveal the panel has outlined a number of suggestions, ranging from improving footpaths, boardwalks and vegetation across the Esplanade to proposing new tourist attractions.

Some of the stand-out recommendations include extending the Urangan Pier with a pontoon for "pop-up food carts", building an interactive marine park with "life-size statues" and a "small whale-a-coaster slide on the eastern side of the Urangan Pier" where "riders come in through the mouth, go over the spout and end up at the tail".

A community panel, formed by the council, has handed down its recommendations for the Esplanade's development. The council will consider the recommendations later this year. Alistair Brightman

A tidal swimming pool, similar to the Eastern Beach Swimming Enclosure at Geelong, has also been proposed.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the report would be presented at a council meeting later this year, with the feedback to "inform future planning and budgets".

"As our area grows and expands, it's vital we strike the right balance to meet the differing community needs and aspirations for the foreshore, and that's what the community panel was asked to deliberate on," Cr Seymour said.

The council spruiked the panel as a "deliberative democracy process" that would engage the entire community.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said the process had included two phases - wider community engagement and community panel sessions.

"The wider community engagement included an online survey, targeted group discussions and drop-in sessions at locations along the Esplanade over a number of weeks," Mr Diehm said.



"The second phase - the deliberative phase - involved a random selection of almost 40 community members coming together over six full day sessions during the past two months to weigh up the future vision for the Esplanade.



"The community panel has collectively invested more than 2000 hours into developing the report that was presented to the council at their final session on Sunday."

The council spent about $30,000 paying members of the panel for their work.