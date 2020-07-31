Paranormal investigator on the hunt for Burnett spirits

Katie Harvey will spend the next two weeks investigating the Maidenwell Hotel. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

FROM bodies being dragged down the hallway to doors opening by themselves and a man standing under a tree, the Maidenwell Hotel has its fair share of unworldly encounters.

Encounters a Toowoomba psychic medium is about to launch a two-week investigation into.

After several messages from Maidenwell locals and pub staff, Katie Harvey visited the Maidenwell Hotel on Monday, claiming to connect with several spirits.

Ms Harvey said she likes to head into these investigations blind.

"When I come into a place I get a feel for it and I was fortunate enough the other day to have quite a few spirits make themselves known to me," Ms Harvey said.

"They gave me their names, I got a physical feeling of how they died and they also showed me visions of their former life.

"I always try and come into these investigations blind with no prior knowledge so I don't know anything when beginning my investigations."

The original chimney still standing in the Maidenwell Hotel. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

In 1881 the original settlers John and James King moved to the area.

Land in Maidenwell was highly sought after at the time and in 1912 John King acquired the land that the town of Maidenwell currently sits on.

He also dug the towns first well, leading to the name Maidenwell.

By 1914 the Maidenwell Hotel was built and officially open for business

Ms Harvey said her initial investigation uncovered three names, Dave, Alec and King.

Ms Harvey said when she came to this room she saw a man by the name of Dave sitting on the edge of the bed and she could feel chest pains. The publican later revealed a man named Dave lived in this room died after a life as a heavy smoker. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

These names were later linked back to the pub with the manager Lisa Parfitt confirming there relation.

In 1895 James King was accidentally burned to death and according to Ms Harvey that was one of the names of the spirits that engaged with her.

After identifying these spirits, Ms Harvey said she will set up a two week long operation to try and create some physical evidence.

"I have all different types of equipment like infra-red cameras, proximity sensors and sensory balls to try and identify any movement that is going on," Ms Harvey said.

"We set up recording devices in rooms we know no one will go near and we also have equipment that allows spirits to communicate with us.

"I often do trigger experiments, for example setting up situations that happened in the past, like putting toys in a room if the spirit is a young child."

Ms Parfitt’s daughter claimed to see a man dragging a body down this hallway. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Lisa Parfitt is the current publican and said she is very nervous about what might be uncovered.

"I have been working here for two years and I have seen and heard all sorts of things," Ms Parfitt said.

"Not long after I starting work here my daughter saw a man dragging a body down the hall way out the back in the living quarters.

"It scares the shit out of me this place, I here noises almost every night and try to pretend they are possums or something."

The original living quarters at the Maidenwell Hotel. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Another Maidenwell local said he often sees a man standing under a tree out the back of the building.

To this day, the living quarters remain in the same place as when the building was originally built back in 1914, as does the original chimney.

Ms Harvey will spend the next two weeks investigating the building hoping to uncover physical evidence of the spirits that call the building home.