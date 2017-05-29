REVEALED: Plans of another new aged care facility on Coast

WITH Ozcare's new Hervey Bay hub inching closer to opening day and PresCare preparing for construction on a new building in Maryborough, plans have been revealed for another new aged care facility for the Fraser Coast.



The proposed centre would be situated in Tinana and cater for 144 clients, with company Infin8 Care initiating the project.



And funding has already been allocated.



The expansion is part of a $13.1 million investment by the Federal Government to create new residential aged care places in Maryborough, Gympie and Tin Can Bay.



Among the three locations, 200 new aged care places would be created with the Tinana facility receiving the largest share.



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the investment was necessary to accommodate the growing aging population.



"People are living longer, and the ratio of the amount of aged care people in our community is going to continue increasing," Mr O'Brien said. "Older Australians are the people who built our nation, defended us and cared for us, and it is important that they in turn are cared for with an aged care system that meets their needs."



The facility's announcement comes in line with other major moves for the aged care sector.



PresCare will build a hub in Maryborough with construction set to start later this year, and Ozcare's new hub in Hervey Bay is in the process of hiring staff.



Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said the series of projects, which also comes in conjunction with the upcoming National Disability Insurance Scheme roll-out, was a boost to the economy.



"We are a caring community and welcome the extra beds," Cr Loft said.



"It's also a great employment opportunity."



Cr Anne Maddern, whose Division 2 includes part of Tinana, said the consistent employment would benefit the region.



"You can't have an aged care facility without a lot of people to carry out the work, which includes construction," Cr Maddern said.



As part of the federal government funding, six new places will be made in Gympie's Cooinda Aged Care Centre and 50 at Regis Aged Care in Tin Can Bay.