REVEALED: Plans for new building at USC Fraser Coast

A MAJOR revamp of Hervey Bay's university could attract hundreds of students and provide a major windfall to the city's CBD district.

The Chronicle has obtained exclusive design concepts of a planned expansion to the Fraser Coast's USC campus, which include a new student commons area, a design and planning studio, a social learning space and new laboratory workstations.

EXPANSION PLANS: Concept designs for a brand new building at the University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus. Contributed

A proposal for a marine research centre is also included in the plans.

The planned development could increase the university's intake by several hundred students, and potentially lead to a revitalisation of business in the nearby Pialba CBD.

USC vice chancellor Professor Greg Hill along with Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt presented the university expansion proposal to Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham more than 12 months ago.

However, the grand plans are currently in limbo due to the funding freeze, which has already resulted in cutting of nursing placements at the Fraser Coast campus.

Prof Hill said the sooner the freeze was lifted, the quicker the university could tackle low participation rates in the Fraser Coast.

More than 700 students currently attend the Fraser Coast campus.

Prof Hill said the intention was to grow the campus steadily, and the university was "enthusiastic about the difference education could make".

"There is certainly a demand for it, if the students are studying at home (in the Fraser Coast), then they're adding a lot more to the economy than in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast," Prof Hill said.

"Our idea would be to build a showcase building, to bring in local schools to look at things like coding, robotics and creative industries to inspire them," Prof Hill said.

"Nursing is one of our biggest degrees there, so we want to upgrade the teaching laboratories and get the latest medical mannequin displays in."

When asked about the university's funding freeze, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said funding for USC would grow by about $64 million over the next four years under the Federal Government's plan.

He told the Chronicle it was an increase from $161 million in 2017 to about $225 million in 2021, based on the university's projections from April.

"The University of the Sunshine Coast has had the third largest increase in base funding for Commonwealth supported places of any university in the country since 2009," Mr Pitt said.

"I talk to Minister Birmingham regularly about issues affecting the Fraser Coast and our constructive discussions with USC are continuing."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he wanted to see Hervey Bay become a "university town" that would attract young people from all over the world. He said by expanding the campus, surrounding businesses would benefit.

"At the end of the day, the university's success is our success," Cr Seymour said.

How the funding freeze affects universities

Regional universities may be forced to offer fewer positions in expensive but important health courses following a funding freeze implemented by the Federal Government.

University funding at 2017 levels was frozen for the next two years back in March.

It means funding will be linked to population growth and performance targets from 2020 onwards.

Universities across the country, including the University of the Sunshine Coast, have warned the freeze will prevent them increasing student intake or expanding their operations.

Wide Bay Nationals MP Llew O'Brien said the plan would result in the Fraser Coast's USC campus being robbed of federal-funded places for nurses.

He argued it would result in a cut to the number of nursing degree placements at the campus in the next semester.

"It's important that we train more nurses, not less, and it's also important that they are trained locally, to care for our ageing population," Mr O'Brien said.

Mr O'Brien said the Federal Government needed to ensure policy did not restrict the number of places for a degree in "an area of increasing importance to Wide Bay."

Compared to a national average of 22 per cent, the number of people with a bachelor's degree in Wide Bay is only nine per cent.

It means the Fraser Coast has one of the lowest rates of tertiary education in the country.

A Regional Australia Institute report found in 2011, 22 per cent of small towns did not have access to a nurse.

That number increases to 42 per cent in remote and very remote towns.