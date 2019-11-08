REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

Chris Moore - owner of the old flour mill site on Kent St in Maryborough.

THE OWNERS of Maryborough’s former Dominion Flour Mill have revealed their plans for the site after the original building was demolished earlier this year.

Site owner Chris Moore said, after securing interest from a joint venture partner, in the near future an application would be made to develop a suite of short to medium term self-contained two bedroom accommodations, which would reflect elements of the former Dominion Flour Mill.

“This well-appointed accommodation will be situated within the proposed secure gated community on the old mill site,” Mr Moore said.

“Visitors including executive business personnel, holiday makers and others seeking to visit our beautiful city will have an accommodation option with a rose garden vista, and close to central business district.

“The direction of this development meets the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s objectives focusing on increasing the overnight accommodation options and increasing visitor numbers.”

The demolition of the flour mill was carried out because it proposed a safety risk to the community, Mr Moore said.

But part of the attraction of purchasing the property had been the historic aspect of the mill, he said.

That is why it was important the new structure pay homage to the past, Mr Moore said.

“It’s a shame we had to lose that historic building,” he said.

“We used to say the termites were holding hands, keeping the building together.

“It’s a great location and an interesting building and we had hoped to do something with it but it was beyond repair.”

Originally built in 1890 for the Maryborough Milling Company, it was the most northerly flour mill in Australia in its time.

It changed hands numerous times before mill operations ceased in 1977.

It was then used as a sawmill and second-hand warehouse and has since become a popular tourist attraction for the Heritage City.