REVEALED: Plans for quarterly volleyball comp

COMPETITIVE SUCCESS: Hervey Bay Volleyball Inc treasurer Damian Nash says there's plenty of support in the Wide Bay for a quarterly volleyball competition between clubs. Alistair Brightman

VOLLEYBALL: A NEW quarterly competition among Wide Bay players could be on the cards for the region's volleyball scene.

And it's got Hervey Bay Volleyball Inc president Daniel Smith excited for the sport's professional future in the region.

It follows the group hosting one of the first Mixed 4's Hardcourt competitions in the Fraser Coast on Saturday.

About seven teams from across the region, including four from Bundaberg, descended on Aldridge State High School for the event.

Bay Power surged to the finals undefeated but lost to the Bundaberg Fast Turtles 16-21. Smith said the competition was indicative of a return to form for the sport.

"Since Bundaberg has started participating, they've jumped on board with the idea of making a regular competition to keep the standards up in the local area,” Smith said.

"Right now, we're trying to focus on traction.”

Treasurer Damian Nash echoed the sentiments, saying it could only go onwards and upwards for the teams.

"We had a really good turnout for this event,” Nash said.

"The interest is there to make it three or four times a year at least, but we just hope to make it a regular thing.”

He said they were trying to get a Maryborough team involved in future competitions.

Hervey Bay Volleyball holds mixed social events on the Esplanade opposite the Torquay Hotel from 2pm every Sunday.