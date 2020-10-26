Police expose fake cop they claim detained teens

Dominic Fox claimed to be a member of the QPS while detaining two teenagers. Picture: Facebook.

Dominic Fox claimed to be a member of the QPS while detaining two teenagers. Picture: Facebook.

A Gympie man who police claim allegedly held two teens against their will under the guise he was a cop will front court over the incident this morning.

Dominic Fox, 36, was charged with a spate of offences that police allege were committed over a three year time frame, spanning from 2017 to 2020 across both Brisbane and Gympie.

Fox, who will front Gympie Magistrates Court today, was charged with two counts of assuming designation or description of a police officer and one count of falsely representing to be a returned soldier.

Police allege Fox, who is not a member of the Queensland Police Service, detained two 15-year-old boys while claiming to be a member of the QPS dog squad, with the incident only coming to light after police were made aware of video footage of the event earlier this month.

Police found tactical clothing, weapons, holsters, military-style clothing and police service patches from a number of different organisations while raiding Fox's Jones Hill home following the incident.

Police also said they found a number of endangered animals at the property.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Fisheries are investigating how Fox gained access to the animals.

Police charged Fox with multiple offences, including 15 counts of deprivation of liberty. Picture: Facebook.

Fox, who spruiks the mantra "the only easy day was yesterday, stay focused, there's no such thing as failure," on his Facebook page, was slapped with 15 counts of deprivation of liberty, four counts of common assault, two counts of possessing restricted items and one count each of threatening violence and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have had similar interactions where Fox has claimed to be a member of the Queensland Police Service to come forward.