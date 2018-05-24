REVEALED: Snake hotspots on the Fraser Coast

It is believed the man was trying to defend his dog. Picture: Facebook / Adelaide Snake Catchers.

CHOOK sheds, anywhere with mice, bird aviaries and unkempt yards are havens for deadly eastern brown snakes says Roy McGrath.

While the 26 species of snake which frequent the Fraser Coast tend to prefer different environments, Mr McGrath is called to some more than others when it comes to browns.

Dundowran and the Ghost Hill area behind Christensen St in Wondunna are the two top hotspots.

He says other favourite hiding places for, browns, which were most active during the day, included under metal sheeting, leaf litter and rubbish.

Other poisonous species like the red-bellied black prefer swampy areas near dams and creeks.

The coastal taipan is commonly found on rural properties, particularly in cane fields and in sand dunes.