Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is believed the man was trying to defend his dog. Picture: Facebook / Adelaide Snake Catchers.
It is believed the man was trying to defend his dog. Picture: Facebook / Adelaide Snake Catchers.
News

REVEALED: Snake hotspots on the Fraser Coast

24th May 2018 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHOOK sheds, anywhere with mice, bird aviaries and unkempt yards are havens for deadly eastern brown snakes says Roy McGrath.

While the 26 species of snake which frequent the Fraser Coast tend to prefer different environments, Mr McGrath is called to some more than others when it comes to browns.

Dundowran and the Ghost Hill area behind Christensen St in Wondunna are the two top hotspots.

He says other favourite hiding places for, browns, which were most active during the day, included under metal sheeting, leaf litter and rubbish.

Other poisonous species like the red-bellied black prefer swampy areas near dams and creeks.

The coastal taipan is commonly found on rural properties, particularly in cane fields and in sand dunes.

fccommunity fraser coast hotspots roy mcgrath snakes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TIMEZONE: Exciting arcade set to thrill Hervey Bay

    premium_icon TIMEZONE: Exciting arcade set to thrill Hervey Bay

    News Hervey Bay's new entertainment arcade is set to turn heads as it prepares for its grand reveal this weekend

    First day for Fraser Coast Show

    First day for Fraser Coast Show

    Community Record entries for show competitions

    Wrangler's warning after fatal brown bite

    premium_icon Wrangler's warning after fatal brown bite

    News A well-know wrangler shares his advice about deadly snakes

    Dangerous driver back before M'boro court on new charges

    premium_icon Dangerous driver back before M'boro court on new charges

    News He almost ran a police officer off the road.

    Local Partners