Revealed: Southeast’s dog attack hot spots

HUNDREDS of dogs around southeast Queensland have been declared dangerous as new data reveals the hot spots for animal attacks.

The worst area in the southeast corner was Caboolture, which reported a whopping 80 dog attacks in the 2019-20 financial year.

The westside suburb of Inala was Brisbane's worst for animal attacks, making up 73 of the 2090 complaints made to Brisbane City Council in 2019-20.

The worst suburb on the Gold Coast was Labrador, which had 43 reported attacks last financial year, while Logan and Sunshine Coast's councils refused to provide suburb-specific data.

There were 2090 complaints to Brisbane City Council of animals acting aggressively or dangerously, which were not broken down by species. This compared to 2058 complaints in the 2018-19 financial year.

The Gold Coast, which reported 736 animal attacks over the same period, said the overwhelming majority were caused by dogs.

Councils across southeast Queensland have revealed which suburbs are the worst for animal and dog attacks.

The Sunshine Coast reported 399 dog attacks, 125 of which were against people, while Logan City Council recorded 1082 incidents involving dogs, 215 of which were when people were bitten.

Moreton Bay reported 731 dog attacks over the financial year, a decrease of 123 on the 2018-19 financial year.

Most councils' data was not significantly different from the prior year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing officers to enact greater social distancing measures during investigations.

"Responding to reports of dog attacks or aggressive dogs is a critical service for Council and COVID-19 had no impact on the delivery of this service," a Brisbane City Council spokesman said.

"Council officers were extremely mindful of the health restrictions and did not shake hands with any customers, ensured social distancing was maintained and, if required, only entered yards, and never anyone's home."

The spokesman said there were 106,000 registered dogs in the city and any reports of dog attacks were followed up "as soon as possible."

Moreton Bay reported 103 dogs as dangerous in 2020 with another 33 "under proposal."

Brisbane had 145 dogs declared dangerous or menacing, 87 on the Gold Coast, and 56 in both Logan and on the Sunshine Coast.

Keziah, who was branded a dangerous dog by Brisbane City Council, had the designation downgraded by a tribunal late last year. Picture Supplied

Declaring a dog "dangerous" means it must be muzzled in public.

In November last year, a Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal case overturned a Brisbane City Council decision to declare a pet kelpie as dangerous after it bit a child on the leg at a Kelvin Grove dog park.

A three-year-old boy from Brisbane's bayside was among three people hospitalised in a single day across the state in January after he was bitten in the face.

Two other people - a woman in her 40s and a pre-teen - also sustained injuries to their hands on the same day while breaking up a dogfight in Home Hill, south of Townsville.

Originally published as Revealed: Southeast's dog attack hot spots