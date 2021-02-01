Menu
Julie and Jordy Reid, owners of Urangan's Salt Cafe, were thrilled to be named the region's best cafe in a recent survey.
REVEALED: The cafe voted the best on the Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
1st Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Salt Cafe boasts stunning views of the beach and Urangan Pier.

But its perfect location only partly explains why the business has been voted the Fraser Coast's most popular cafe.

As part of the Delicious Local initiative Celebrity chef Matt Preston put out the call for the region's best cafe and nominations came pouring in from across the Fraser Coast.

In all, more than 20 cafes were nominated.

But it was Salt Cafe that emerged victorious.

Owners Jordy and Julie Reid were thrilled to hear the news.

Jordy said they had owned the cafe for about three years and had put a lot of love and effort into making it a popular destination.

He said locals supported the business just as much as tourists who visited to enjoy the view.

"We give it 110 per cent," he said.

With other small businesses opening nearby, including a spa and hairdresser, the location on the Esplanade has become a little hub, Jordy said.

