REVEALED: The Coast street hit with the most parking fines

More than three times the number of parking fines have been handed out in Maryborough compared to Hervey Bay by the Fraser Coast council inspectors over the past 12 months.

So, it’s no surprise the street where the most parking fines have been handed out is in the Heritage City.

An investigation by the Chronicle revealed $44,397 worth of parking fines had been issued by the council between March 1, 2020, and February 28 this year.

In Maryborough, 487 fines were issued, including three in Granville and three in Tinana.

In Hervey Bay, 150 fines were issued, including one in Burrum Heads, 23 in River Heads and one in Craignish.

The amounts range from $66 or $266.

“Council provides for a 10 minute overstay in a designated parking bay (metre bay or bay limited by time) before the issue of a fine,” a spokesman said.



“For parking unlawfully in other locations, council considers whether there is a community safety risk, if so a fine is issued.

“If not, council will place a factsheet and/or a non-monetary fine (i.e. nothing to be paid, serves as a warning) on the vehicle windscreen so that the driver is provided with education and/or the knowledge of what the offence is.

“A record of the vehicle and offence is retained and future offences by the same vehicle and this will result in an infringement notice being issued without further warning.

“Council also undertakes educational initiatives, particularly in high profile locations such as schools.

“These programs are typically followed up with an enforcement program if no behaviour changes are evident.”

It comes after the council voted in February to change the time limit on 43 two-hour parking bays.

Under the changes, 22 existing two-hour parking bays on the eastern side of Bazaar Street between Albert Street and Alice Street will be converted to all-day parking bays.

The council will also convert 21 existing two-hour parking bays on the western side of Richmond Street between Albert Street and Alice Street to all day parking bays.

