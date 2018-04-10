Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton
News

REVEALED: The councillors who won't run for mayor

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

THE Fraser Coast mayoral hopefuls have one week left to stand in the upcoming by-election.

But few of them will come from the current council.

Many of the region's sitting councillors have ruled out a bid for the top job, insisting they are happy with their current role in the council.

The Chronicle asked your councillors on whether they will run in the upcoming by-election on May 5.

Here are the councillors who have confirmed they won't run.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott. Valerie Horton

Paul Truscott

"I do not have any intention to run for mayor at this point."

"I respect the process that has been carried out, as always I continue to look forward to how we can move forward and carry on with the job we were elected to do."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Daniel Sanderson.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Daniel Sanderson. Valerie Horton

Daniel Sanderson

"I will not be running for mayor in the by-election, I'm very grateful to serve as a councillor for the Fraser Coast region and the community."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman

Rolf Light

"I'm not running for mayor, I'm happy with the role I have now."

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. David Lewis.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. David Lewis. Alistair Brightman

David Lewis

"I have no plans to run for mayor, the only circumstances would be if there was no candidate that was appropriate for the job, which is extremely unlikely at this point."

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Stuart Taylor

"I'm not running as a candidate for mayor, my sole objective is to rebuild the relationship between our council and community."

Crs James Hansen, Anne Maddern and Denis Chapman were contacted for comment, but did not respond before deadline.

Related Items

Show More
by-election fccouncil fcelection fraser coast fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Suspect in police chase cornered in backyard

    BREAKING: Suspect in police chase cornered in backyard

    Crime A MANHUNT has ended in a dramatic arrest along a Torquay street.

    • 10th Apr 2018 1:04 PM
    Two hospitalised after car fails to stop at intersection

    Two hospitalised after car fails to stop at intersection

    News Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough

    Community reacts: Cr Seymour “actively considering" run for top job

    Community reacts: Cr Seymour “actively considering" run for top...

    Politics Cr Seymour is "very actively considering" go for the top job

    Youngsters learning new skills at M'boro preschool

    Youngsters learning new skills at M'boro preschool

    Community The program was developed by the University of Canberra.

    Local Partners