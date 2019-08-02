Menu
Up to 50 officers from across the region swarmed Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd during the operation, which lasted until after 10pm on Thursday.
Up to 50 officers from across the region swarmed Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd during the operation, which lasted until after 10pm on Thursday.
REVEALED: The damage report after Bay police blitz

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:30 PM
DOZENS of drivers were fined and others tested positive for drugs and alcohol during a major police operation on Hervey Bay roads.

About 50 officers swarmed Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd on Thursday afternoon, stopping about 600 vehicles during their seven-hour crackdown.

Of the 23 drivers subjected to drug tests, one tested positive for alcohol and two for illicit drugs.

Maryborough Police Senior Constable David Thornton was one of the officers during a major road crackdown by police on Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd on Thursday afternoon. The operation targeted everything from drink driving to unregistered vehicles.
Maryborough Police Senior Constable David Thornton was one of the officers during a major road crackdown by police on Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd on Thursday afternoon. The operation targeted everything from drink driving to unregistered vehicles.

Dozens of drivers were issued with tickets and defect notices for issues ranging from unregistered vehicles to speeding.

While Acting Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Brooke Flood said the majority of vehicles were compliant with road rules, she said the percentage that weren't was "concerning”.

"From here, there's a need for more high visibility traffic enforcement within the Patrol Group,” Insp Flood said.

