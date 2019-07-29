REVEALED: The fate of the council's customer service van

A MOBILE customer service van, run by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, will be scrapped after "mixed results" in a two-year trial.

Instead, the council will investigate staging more events and activities in the outlying areas to better connect with residents and provide necessary services.

The customer service van routinely visited areas like Bauple, Glenwood, Poona, Tinnanbar, Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan and dealt with customer service requests, book exchanges and general information about council.

Council documents reveal only three rates payments were made at the van during the trial.

About 62 per cent of transactions were for the book exchange.

Further problems with "operational deficiencies" and adequate staffing were also identified within the council report.

Councillor Anne Maddern said activities such as Youth Week and Seniors Week would be better ways to engage.

"While the mobile van was not the ideal solution, the council has started investigating how to increase the presence of our community development officers in the smaller communities," Cr Maddern said.