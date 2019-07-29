Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The council's mobile customer service van.
The council's mobile customer service van. Contributed
News

REVEALED: The fate of the council's customer service van

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOBILE customer service van, run by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, will be scrapped after "mixed results" in a two-year trial.

Instead, the council will investigate staging more events and activities in the outlying areas to better connect with residents and provide necessary services.

The customer service van routinely visited areas like Bauple, Glenwood, Poona, Tinnanbar, Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan and dealt with customer service requests, book exchanges and general information about council.

Council documents reveal only three rates payments were made at the van during the trial.

About 62 per cent of transactions were for the book exchange.

Further problems with "operational deficiencies" and adequate staffing were also identified within the council report.

Councillor Anne Maddern said activities such as Youth Week and Seniors Week would be better ways to engage.

"While the mobile van was not the ideal solution, the council has started investigating how to increase the presence of our community development officers in the smaller communities," Cr Maddern said.

customer service customer service van fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast fraser coast regional council poona tinnanbar
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    premium_icon M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    Environment The rally will be held at Granville Soccer Club in Banana St between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

    PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    premium_icon PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    Crime Three men, two women and a baby were at the home when he stormed in.

    GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

    premium_icon GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

    News Riders were out in action testing out the new track.

    'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

    premium_icon 'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

    News Petition says sentence was 'grossly inadequate.'