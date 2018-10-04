REVEALED: The Fraser Coast business, tourism award finalists
PACIFIC Whale Foundation, Tasman Venture and Whalesong Cruises will be locked in a three-way battle to take out the marine-based tourism award at the 2018 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards
The whale tour operators are part of a record 66 businesses that have been named as finalists in more than 20 categories.
That number is up 34 per cent compared to previous years.
The judging panel of the three local Chamber of Commerce presidents, two Fraser Coast Tourism & Events board members and a senior lecturer in business at Sunshine Coast University have spent the last week poring over entries to select the finalists.
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the awards were an opportunity for companies, institutions and tourist operators to be recognised and acknowledged in their industries.
"We are delighted with the record number of submissions - 98 - with many business entering for the first time,” Mr Simons said.
"The categories of Best New Business, Young Achiever, Health and the new Not-for-Profit attracted the largest number of submissions.”
Four new categories have been added this year including online retailing, not-for-profit, resort and deluxe accommodation and best dining experience.
Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said it was encouraging to see a diversity of businesses entering this year's ceremony.
This year's winners, culminating with the announcement of the Fraser Coast's Best Business and the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial Award, will be named at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay on November 2.
Celebrations will start with beach-side cocktails in Scarness Park at 6.30pm
More than 400 people are expected to attend this year's event.
FINALISTS:
Bar and Club Dining (new category)
Beach House Hotel
Hervey Bay RSL
Maryborough RSL
Best Dining Experience (new category)
Bayswater Bar & Grill
The Vinyard
Best Fraser Coast New Business
Alowishus Delicious
Bay Osteropathy and Injury Rehabilitation
Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours
Charity & Not for Profit (new category)
Hervey Bay Historical Museum
Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
Rally for a Cause Inc
Customer Service
Australian Hearing
Coastal Wastewater Specialists
Hervey Bay RSL
Deluxe and Resort Accommodation
Aqua Aqua Luxury Penthouse
Kingfisher Bay Resort
Education Provider
Condy Park Kindergarten
Maryborough State High School
St James Lutheran College
Events and Events Management
Diner en Blanc
Dunga Derby
FraserPop Pop Culture Festival
Mary Poppins Festival
General Accommodation
Comfort Inn
Main Street Motel
The Beach Motel
Health Provider
Bay Osteropathy and Injury Rehabilitation
River Heads Pharmacy
Southern Cross Support Services
Innovation
Climate Control Systems
Hyne Timber
Southern Cross Support Services
Marketing
JR Marketing Group
Kingfisher Bay Resort Group
Maryborough State High School
Online Retailing (new category)
BDM Academy
Emj's Healthy Food
Gould Social Media
Blooms and Petals
Primary Industries and Agri-Business
Barenuts
Bamboo Land Nursery & Parklands
Professional and Small Business Services
Bespoke Building Design
Jessica Gunn Photography
First Class Accounts
Restaurants or Cafe
Alowishus Delicious
Hervey Bay RSL
Su Jus Bar
Retailing
Comic n Pop
Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay
Serenity Skin Spa
Tourism - Land Based
BreakOut the Room
Hervey Bay Historical Museum
Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum
Tourism - Marine Based
Pacific Whale Foundation
Tasman Venture
Whalesong Cruises
Trade and Manufacturing
Climate Control Systems
Coastal Wastewater
Hyne Timber
Stroud Homes
Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year
Abbey Blanke - Serenity Skin Spa
Andrew Spence - Climate Control Systems
Genna Lesmond - Beach House Hotel
Hall of Fame inductee
AATEC Office Technology