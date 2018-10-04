REVEALED: The Fraser Coast business, tourism award finalists

FINALISTS: Whalesong's Rebecca and Doug Greenshield have been named as finalists for marine-based tourism in the 2018 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

FINALISTS: Whalesong's Rebecca and Doug Greenshield have been named as finalists for marine-based tourism in the 2018 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards. Inge Hansen

PACIFIC Whale Foundation, Tasman Venture and Whalesong Cruises will be locked in a three-way battle to take out the marine-based tourism award at the 2018 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards

The whale tour operators are part of a record 66 businesses that have been named as finalists in more than 20 categories.

That number is up 34 per cent compared to previous years.

The judging panel of the three local Chamber of Commerce presidents, two Fraser Coast Tourism & Events board members and a senior lecturer in business at Sunshine Coast University have spent the last week poring over entries to select the finalists.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the awards were an opportunity for companies, institutions and tourist operators to be recognised and acknowledged in their industries.

"We are delighted with the record number of submissions - 98 - with many business entering for the first time,” Mr Simons said.

"The categories of Best New Business, Young Achiever, Health and the new Not-for-Profit attracted the largest number of submissions.”

Four new categories have been added this year including online retailing, not-for-profit, resort and deluxe accommodation and best dining experience.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said it was encouraging to see a diversity of businesses entering this year's ceremony.

This year's winners, culminating with the announcement of the Fraser Coast's Best Business and the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial Award, will be named at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay on November 2.

Celebrations will start with beach-side cocktails in Scarness Park at 6.30pm

More than 400 people are expected to attend this year's event.

FINALISTS:

Bar and Club Dining (new category)

Beach House Hotel

Hervey Bay RSL

Maryborough RSL

Best Dining Experience (new category)

Bayswater Bar & Grill

The Vinyard

Best Fraser Coast New Business

Alowishus Delicious

Bay Osteropathy and Injury Rehabilitation

Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours

Charity & Not for Profit (new category)

Hervey Bay Historical Museum

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

Rally for a Cause Inc

Customer Service

Australian Hearing

Coastal Wastewater Specialists

Hervey Bay RSL

Deluxe and Resort Accommodation

Aqua Aqua Luxury Penthouse

Kingfisher Bay Resort

Education Provider

Condy Park Kindergarten

Maryborough State High School

St James Lutheran College

Events and Events Management

Diner en Blanc

Dunga Derby

FraserPop Pop Culture Festival

Mary Poppins Festival

General Accommodation

Comfort Inn

Main Street Motel

The Beach Motel

Health Provider

Bay Osteropathy and Injury Rehabilitation

River Heads Pharmacy

Southern Cross Support Services

Innovation

Climate Control Systems

Hyne Timber

Southern Cross Support Services

Marketing

JR Marketing Group

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group

Maryborough State High School

Online Retailing (new category)

BDM Academy

Emj's Healthy Food

Gould Social Media

Blooms and Petals

Primary Industries and Agri-Business

Barenuts

Bamboo Land Nursery & Parklands

Professional and Small Business Services

Bespoke Building Design

Jessica Gunn Photography

First Class Accounts

Restaurants or Cafe

Alowishus Delicious

Hervey Bay RSL

Su Jus Bar

Retailing

Comic n Pop

Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay

Serenity Skin Spa

Tourism - Land Based

BreakOut the Room

Hervey Bay Historical Museum

Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum

Tourism - Marine Based

Pacific Whale Foundation

Tasman Venture

Whalesong Cruises

Trade and Manufacturing

Climate Control Systems

Coastal Wastewater

Hyne Timber

Stroud Homes

Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year

Abbey Blanke - Serenity Skin Spa

Andrew Spence - Climate Control Systems

Genna Lesmond - Beach House Hotel

Hall of Fame inductee

AATEC Office Technology