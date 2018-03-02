REVEALED: The Fraser Coast's car theft hotspots

STOPPING THIEVES: The council will introduce signs in some of the Fraser Coast's car parks encouraging residents to lock it or lose it.

STOPPING THIEVES: The council will introduce signs in some of the Fraser Coast's car parks encouraging residents to lock it or lose it. warren lynam

SIGNS encouraging residents to 'Lock it or Lose it' will be placed in some of the Fraser Coast's major car parks to curb petty thievery from vehicles.

Councillors voted unanimously on Wednesday to implement the plan.

Signs will be installed into 19 of the region's car parks that have been targeted for car thefts reported to police.

The signage will encourage motorists to lock their vehicles.

FOLLOW MORE FCCRIME STORIES HERE

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Hervey Bay car parks (blue) and areas identified by QPS with property theft (red). Contributed

Council documents reveal about 30 signs will be installed across the recommended car parks.

Each sign costs about $300 each.

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Maryborough car parks (blue) and areas identified by QPS with property theft (red). Contributed

Councillor Darren Everard said this would give residents and tourists an extra reminder to ensure their cars are locked and secured.

"This request came from our community policing board, and QPS asked council to investigate this," Cr Everard said.

He told the Chronicle it was a good community outcome the council could promote.

"It's something we need to have a look at and say 'Let's get involved and prompt people to make sure they lock their gear up.'"