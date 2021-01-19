REVEALED: The Fraser Coast’s favourite library books for 2020

Library technology and innovation officer Joe Wootton holds a bundle of books by the most popular authors of 2020 based on Fraser Coast Libraries' borrowing statistics.

The top 10 most borrowed adult fiction books in 2020 from the Fraser Coast Libraries reveal users’ love of crime and mystery stories with Lee Child novels taking out three of the top five spots.

Councillor David Lewis said crime and mystery writers also featured strongly in the list of the top 10 most popular authors of 2020 with James Patterson in the number one position.

“Female writers hold an equal number of spots in the top 10 list of most borrowed authors,” Cr Lewis said.

“Romance and fantasy writer Nora Roberts appears in the number two ranking and again in the ninth slot under her crime writing pseudonym of J.D. Robb.

“It’s also good to see a children’s book author in the top 10 with Daisy Meadows in eighth place.”

Council’s five library branches were inundated during the first week of the New Year with borrowers returning more than 41,000 items.

Cr Lewis said during the opening week, borrowers also took home almost 17,000 items.

The busy start to 2021 followed a major jump of 49 per cent in the use of the eLibrary last year.

“Fraser Coast Libraries recorded more than 63,000 ebook loans and reserves in 2020, along with 48,000 eAudiobook loans and reserves, as the community felt the impact of COVID-19,” Cr Lewis said.

“The eLibrary proved invaluable during the time when the physical library branches were closed during the early stages the global pandemic.

“People were able to, and still can, join online and start borrowing ebooks and eAudiobooks for free within one-and-a-half hours.”

Top 10 most borrowed adult fiction titles in 2020

1. Past Tense by Lee Child

2. Blue Moon by Lee Child

3. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly

4. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

5. Khaki Town by Judy Nunn.

6. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson and Candice Fox

7. Camino Island by John Grisham

8. Sanctuary by Judy Nunn.

9. End Game by David Baldacci

10. The Fix by David Baldacci

Top 10 most popular authors in 2020

1. James Patterson

2. Nora Roberts

3. Danielle Steel

4. Clive Cussler

5. David Baldacci

6. Lee Child

7. Michael Connelly

8. Daisy Meadows

9.J.D. Robb

10. Anna Jacobs