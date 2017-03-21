31°
REVEALED: The Fraser Coast's worst traffic crime

Amy Formosa
| 21st Mar 2017 12:18 PM
Review of drink driving laws
Review of drink driving laws Supplied

DRINK driving is the worst traffic crime on the Fraser Coast.

The latest Queensland Crime Statistics reveal drink driving to be worse than those fined for driving with a disqualified licence.

While the most common incidents on our roads are traffic and related offences, drink driving tops the list for the more serious offences.

While they're the most prominent offence our officers are dealing with on the roads, drink driving has decreased over the past five years in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

A comparison over the past five years shows there were 381 drink drivers caught out between February 2012 and February 2013 - the highest figure up until 2017 where 347 drink drivers were busted in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough's worst year for drink driving crimes was February 2015 to February 2016 where 204 were caught by police.

There has been a significant drop in disqualified driving crimes with 145 caught by police in 2012-2013 to 116 in the year up until February 2017.

In Maryborough there has been an increase for the same crime.

There were 63 caught for disqualified driving in 2012-2013 and 76 in the year up until February this year.

The worst year for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was 2013-2014 for Hervey Bay where 25 incidents occurred.

This took a drop to 17 over the most recent year.

In Maryborough the highest rates for the same crime was 20 in the period between February 2015-2016.

HERVEY BAY

February 2012-February 2013

Traffic and related offences: 548

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 22

Drink driving: 381

Disqualified driving: 145

February 2013-February 2014

Traffic and related offences: 504

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 25

Drink driving:335

Disqualified driving:144

February 2014-February 2015

Traffic and related offences: 421

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 22

Drink driving: 292

Disqualified driving: 107

February 2015-February 2016

Traffic and related offences: 473

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 17

Drink driving: 368

Disqualified driving: 88

February 2016-February 2017

Traffic and related offences: 480

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 17

Drink driving: 347

Disqualified driving: 116

MARYBOROUGH

February 2012-February 2013

Traffic and related offences: 244

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 7

Drink driving: 172

Disqualified driving: 63

February 2013-February 2014

Traffic and related offences: 267

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 13

Drink driving: 176

Disqualified driving: 78

February 2014-February 2015

Traffic and related offences: 290

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 9

Drink driving: 204

Disqualified driving: 77

February 2015-February 2016

Traffic and related offences: 234

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 20

Drink driving: 141

Disqualified driving: 73

February 2016-February 2017

Traffic and related offences: 240

Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 9

Drink driving: 155

Disqualified driving: 76

Topics:  drink driving fccrime hervey bay maryborough traffic

