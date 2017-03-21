REVEALED: The Fraser Coast's worst traffic crime

DRINK driving is the worst traffic crime on the Fraser Coast.
The latest Queensland Crime Statistics reveal drink driving to be worse than those fined for driving with a disqualified licence.
While the most common incidents on our roads are traffic and related offences, drink driving tops the list for the more serious offences.
While they're the most prominent offence our officers are dealing with on the roads, drink driving has decreased over the past five years in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.
A comparison over the past five years shows there were 381 drink drivers caught out between February 2012 and February 2013 - the highest figure up until 2017 where 347 drink drivers were busted in Hervey Bay.
Maryborough's worst year for drink driving crimes was February 2015 to February 2016 where 204 were caught by police.
There has been a significant drop in disqualified driving crimes with 145 caught by police in 2012-2013 to 116 in the year up until February 2017.
In Maryborough there has been an increase for the same crime.
There were 63 caught for disqualified driving in 2012-2013 and 76 in the year up until February this year.
The worst year for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was 2013-2014 for Hervey Bay where 25 incidents occurred.
This took a drop to 17 over the most recent year.
In Maryborough the highest rates for the same crime was 20 in the period between February 2015-2016.
HERVEY BAY
February 2012-February 2013
Traffic and related offences: 548
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 22
Drink driving: 381
Disqualified driving: 145
February 2013-February 2014
Traffic and related offences: 504
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 25
Drink driving:335
Disqualified driving:144
February 2014-February 2015
Traffic and related offences: 421
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 22
Drink driving: 292
Disqualified driving: 107
February 2015-February 2016
Traffic and related offences: 473
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 17
Drink driving: 368
Disqualified driving: 88
February 2016-February 2017
Traffic and related offences: 480
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 17
Drink driving: 347
Disqualified driving: 116
MARYBOROUGH
February 2012-February 2013
Traffic and related offences: 244
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 7
Drink driving: 172
Disqualified driving: 63
February 2013-February 2014
Traffic and related offences: 267
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 13
Drink driving: 176
Disqualified driving: 78
February 2014-February 2015
Traffic and related offences: 290
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 9
Drink driving: 204
Disqualified driving: 77
February 2015-February 2016
Traffic and related offences: 234
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 20
Drink driving: 141
Disqualified driving: 73
February 2016-February 2017
Traffic and related offences: 240
Dangerous operation of a vehicle: 9
Drink driving: 155
Disqualified driving: 76