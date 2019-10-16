REVEALED: The Hervey Bay industry booming for job seekers

EMPLOYMENT and training agency Sarina Russo's manager Danielle List says job wait times in the Fraser Coast depend on the industry.

"I think there are some industries which are a little bit more difficult, construction is a bit challenging because of downturn. Retail, hospitality, aged care and health are booming,” she said.

"I think government initiatives assist them becoming more employable, especially programs like the enterprise incentives scheme giving job seekers another pathway. It's aimed at people who want to be their own boss and run their own businesses.”

Ms List said the company received about 20 new clients per month on average but noted the figures fluctuate.

"It's really hard for statistics and data because get job seekers exit the system and then for whatever reason their employment ends and they come back on the system,” she said.

"There is a lot of employment out there at this time of the year near Christmas with casual hours being offered as we head into a busy period.

"Obviously in the quieter seasons it is more difficult to find work.”

Ms List explained in the Fraser Coast there were significant opportunities for work in the aged care and disability sector in Hervey Bay with the implementation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"We really focus on increasing opportunities for those looking to get into employment,” she said.

"We like to have those conversations and ask people 'is this an area you could see yourself working in?' If so lets get you the skills you need.”