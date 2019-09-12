REVEALED: The Mary Valley house that gumtree built

SUCCESS STORY: Keirra Massoud at her Mary Valley home that was purchased on Gumtree.

SUCCESS STORY: Keirra Massoud at her Mary Valley home that was purchased on Gumtree. Photography by Bambi

A MARY Valley family has taken the "new is not always better" approach to the enth degree, buying and furnishing their five-bedroom home on Gumtree.

Gumtree is an online classified advertisement and community website.

Keirra Massoud at her Mary Valley home that was purchased on Gumtree. Photography by Bambi

Keirra Massoud and her husband Chris purchased their 36ha block property on Traveston Crossing Rd at Kybong in 2016.

They wanted to build a pre-production Queenslander but due to budget constraints, decided to explore other avenues. After six months of searching, Mrs Massoud found an ad for a 400sq m property at Narangba on Gumtree.

Keirra Massoud at her Mary Valley home that was purchased on Gumtree. Photography by Bambi

"We were lucky enough to find out the house had been well looked after and straight away after having a conversation with the owner (Martin Cross), we knew it was the one," she said.

"Martin had sold his property to developers and was told his home was no longer needed. He wanted to sell the home as a separate entity. He asked me a lot of questions about what we were going to do with his house and I felt this connection to his story.

The views of the Mary Valley home. Photography by Bambi

"He raised his family at the home and it meant the world to him to know we were going to do the same thing. He went above and beyond to make the whole process that much easier."

Council permits to lift and transport the property were acquired and Mackay and Sons House Removals was tasked with the job.

On February 14, last year, the house was relocated to Kybong.

This Mary Valley home was purchased on gumtree. Photography by Bambi

Mrs Massoud said the secondhand economy was growing.

"... you now have the ability to buy a house on Gumtree regardless of it being secondhand," she said.

"I much prefer to buy something that someone else has loved or had to sell.

"It's special to see something that has been used be given a second life.

"I think people should research their options and have a look at what Gumtree can offer you.

"I would say about 50 per cent of our belongings in this house have been bought from gumtree and the other 50 per cent was given to us by our parents."

The home is a "colonial, traditional Queenslander".

"Just to think over a year-and-a-half ago we had nothing on this property and now we have a five bedroom house overlooking the beautiful Mary Valley is just amazing," she said.

"We're looking to run droughtmaster cattle on our property as my parents have been running the stud cattle at their property for the past 10 years."