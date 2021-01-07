REVEALED: The meaning behind community ‘foot fetish’ saga

Wondunna residents have been baffled for days as to why there pictures of feet were randomly posted around town. Picture: Jess Smith

Wondunna residents have been baffled for days as to why there pictures of feet were randomly posted around town. Picture: Jess Smith

Wondunna residents were convinced something strange was afoot when pictures of feet were seen posted up across town.

For days many thought someone with a foot fetish was living among them.

But the person responsible has finally put their foot forward and confirmed no one need be alarmed.

The images of feet taped to surfaces with children’s bandaids in the Hervey Bay suburb did the rounds on social media and many were stunned at the gesture.

Commenters also took advantage of the situation to try out their puns.

“It’s just someone feeling defeeted and expressing the sole of the community and maybe trying to heel a division,” David Webster wrote.

“At least they’re taking steps toe show some spirit.”

Izabelle Moore revealed herself as the culprit and was glad the community found the humour in it.

“I thought people needed a laugh after a while, so my friend and I took a trip to Kmart and put foot pics around for a laugh,” she said.

“And I’m glad people took it as a joke as it was meant to be one.”

Izabelle taped about 10 prints on poles, signs and letterboxes along footpaths in the neighbourhood.

Some social media users thought it may have been advertising for a new podiatrist in town.

But it was just the comical thoughts of a girl who thought people needed a laugh.

“We thought (the children’s bandaids) would make the feet pics looks slightly funnier and better looking,” she laughed, as did the staff who printed the images for her at Kmart.