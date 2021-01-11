REVEALED: The number of animal neglect, cruelty cases on Coast

Hundreds of cases of alleged animal cruelty and neglect were reported across the Fraser Coast last year.

Hundreds of cases of alleged animal cruelty and neglect were reported across the Fraser Coast last year.

Hundreds of cases of alleged animal cruelty and neglect were reported across the Fraser Coast last year.

RSPCA Queensland investigated 17,146 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect across the state in 2020 and ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues.

“It’s still been incredibly busy but number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope,” RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said.

Last year inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs.

Reports made across the Fraser Coast

Maryborough: 101

Urangan: 41

Pialba: 36

Torquay: 25

Granville: 21

Point Vernon: 21

Glenwood: 19

Eli Waters: 13

Scarness: 13

Urraween: 12

River Heads: 9

Craignish: 8

Kawungan: 8

Owanyilla: 8

Poona: 8

Tinana: 8

Aldershot: 7

Burrum Heads: 7

Toogoom: 7

Oakhurst: 6

Takura: 6

Torbanlea: 5

Beelbi Creek: 4

Dundathu: 4

Hervey Bay: 4

Mungar: 4

Wondunna: 4

Bauple: 3

Dundowran: 3

Howard: 3

Maryborough West: 3

Booral: 2

Brooweena: 2

Burrum Town: 2

Fraser Island: 2

Gootchie: 2

Nikenbah: 2

Pacific Haven: 2

Walligan: 2

Duckinwilla: 1

Glenorchy: 1

Great Sandy Strait: 1

Susan River: 1

Beaver Rock: 1

Boonooroo: 1

Burrum River: 1

Dundowran Beach: 1

Grahams Creek: 1

Gundiah: 1

Maaroom: 1

Teddington: 1

Teebar: 1

Tiaro: 1

Tinana South: 1

Yengarie: 1