REVEALED: The winners of the Fraser Coast Business Awards

BEST OVERALL: Kingfisher Bay Resort Group took out Best Fraser Coast Business along with two other awards at last night's Fraser Coast Tourism and Business Awards.

BEST OVERALL: Kingfisher Bay Resort Group took out Best Fraser Coast Business along with two other awards at last night's Fraser Coast Tourism and Business Awards. Contributed / Cathy Finch Photog

KINGFISHER Bay Resort Group has cleaned up the 2018 Business and Tourism Awards night with a hat-trick of prestigious nominations, including Best Fraser Coast Business.

The company walked away with the distinguished award, along with two others for Marketing and Resort and Deluxe Accommodation at last night's gala presentation dinner at the Beach House Hotel.

It tops off an exciting year for the Kingfisher Resort Group after hosting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan during their royal visit to Fraser Island last month.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons congratulated the team at Kingfisher and said he expected the group's winning form to continue.

"We expect the global publicity generated by the royal visit will translate into more tourists visiting Fraser Island which will benefit the region as a whole,” Mr Simons said.

"Fraser Island is the stand-out tourist asset in the region and the Kingfisher Bay Resort Group does a powerful job in both the domestic and international markets showcasing our amazing natural attractions.”

The Hervey Bay RSL also took out multiple awards for Bar and Club Dining and Customer Service over dozens of venues in the region.

Maryborough State High School won the Education Provider Award, while the team behind popular pop-culture festival FraserPop took out the Events and Management section.

Mr Simons said almost 100 submissions were received in the awards and 24 businesses or individuals were recognised.

Maryborough's John Meyers, who founded the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum with his wife Else in 2005, was presented the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial Award.

The couple established the museum in honour of their son and daughter who were killed in a car crash in 1982 and planned to bequeath the museum to the people of Maryborough.

Other major winners include AATEC Office Technology which was inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning the retail category three years in a row and Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation, which collected the Best Fraser Coast New Business award.

Serenity Skin Spa business owner Abbey Blanke was named Young Achiever of the Year.

Category Winners

Bar and Club Dining: Hervey Bay RSL

Best Dining Experience: The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar

Customer Service: Hervey Bay RSL

Education Provider: Maryborough State High School

Events and Event Management: FraserPop

General Accommodation: Main Street Motel

Health Provider: Southern Cross Support Services

Innovation: Hyne Timber

Marketing: Kingfisher Bay Resort Group

Not for profit and charities: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum

Online retailing: BDM Academy

Primary Industries and Agribusiness: Barenuts

Professional and Small Business Services: Bespoke Building Design

Resort and Deluxe Accommodation: Kingfisher Bay Resort

Restaurant or Café: The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar

Retailing: Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay

Tourism - Land Based: Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum

Tourism - Marine Based: Pacific Whale Foundation

Trade and Manufacturing: Hyne Timber

Overall winners