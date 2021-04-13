REVEALED: Two new businesses to open at Stockland

Two new businesses are set to open next month at Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre.

The space formerly occupied by Harris Scarfe at the shopping centre will now be filled by QBD Books.

Hervey Bay's Harris Scarfe closed its doors last year.

QBD Books is expected to open its doors by the end of May, according to a spokeswoman from the centre.

Saffron Indian is also coming to the centre and is likely to open by mid-May.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new destination superstore in Hervey Bay and look forward to welcoming the local community in May," Nicholas Croydon, chief executive of QBD Books, said.

"Our new store gives locals the opportunity to browse thousands of titles; from highly anticipated new releases including Legacy by Nora Roberts, The Happiest Man on Earth by Eddie Jaku and Dogman, to best-selling and discounted titles; with more available to order in.

"Readers can also explore the very best educational and recreational products from iconic brand Australian Geographic, whose bestsellers over the past month are puzzles, weather stations, and children's scientific activity kits."

Paul Davis, centre manager at Stockland Hervey Bay, said the two new additions would complement the centre's existing line up of retailers.

"QBD Books and Saffron Indian will both make great additions to our centre here in Hervey Bay.

"We know our customers appreciate being able to shop for a range of items in the convenience of one place, and are pleased to welcome a premier bookshop and new food retailer to our already strong retail mix."

The announcement of the new stores comes after it was confirmed last year that the centre's Target outlet would close and be replaced by popular discount supermarket chain Fresh & Save.

