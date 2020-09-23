Revealed: Unexpected pasts of Bachelor finalists

Bachelor Locky Gilbert is set to crown his chosen winner on Thursday night.

As the four finalists battle it out for the top spot, Confidential takes a look at their journeys from obscurity to the finale.

IRENA SRBINOVSKA

Frontrunner Irena Srbinovska, 31, has been hailed by fans as one of the most down-to-earth contestants this season.

The Melbourne nurse, who is tipped to win the show, has spent years on the frontlines serving the sick, while also facing her own private health struggles due to coeliac disease.

She became a vegan two years ago for health reasons, which has improved her condition.

Irena is the frontrunner to win The Bachelor.

"The biggest thing I've done is a few years ago, I decided to go fully plant-based and being a coeliac I was already on a pretty restrictive diet," she told Body and Soul.

"Since going plant based, I have found that I have more energy, my overall health is so much better and my weight is far more consistent."

Afternoon Tea with Julie Goodwin... Dessert winner Irena Srbinovska and Julie Goodwin in 2013.

Srbinovska was once an aspiring chef with dreams of running her very own vegan cafe.

Her first brush with fame came in 2013, when she won the Tastes of Central Geelong bake-off judged by former MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin.

Srbinovska's hobbies include cooking, fitness and international travel much like Gilbert.

BELLA VARELIS

Rumoured runner-up Bella Varelis, 25, is no stranger to the spotlight after being a fixture on Sydney's influencer scene for the last five years.

From rubbing shoulders with Z-grade celebrities like former Bachelorette stars Samuel Johnson and Courtney Dober, to making her mark on The Bachelor this year, the marketing consultant has now carved out her own reality star profile.

Last month, Varelis, who is represented by influencer agency The Right Fit, was revealed to have previous on-camera experience which led to claims that she is an aspiring actor.

Varelis is pictured partying with friends.

She appeared in a 2017 TV commercial for retailer TK Maxx and a former talent agent claimed she has dreams of breaking into Hollywood, which Varelis denied.

"I've never moved to LA, I've never wanted or tried to be an actress in Australia, never wanted or tried to get work as an actress in LA and certainly am not acting on The Bachelor," she wrote on Instagram.

Bella Varelis with actor Ryan Bown in 2015. The reality TV star denied claims that she has dreams of making it in Hollywood.

The Instagram model also denied dating multiple reality TV stars.

"I haven't 'slept around with Bachie boys'. "I dated my ex [Samuel] before he even did the show, some people see a few dots and like to try connect them when they have absolutely no reason to be connected or justified."

BEC CVILIKAS

Before her glamorous Bachelor makeover, intruder Bec Cvilikas, 25, was a self-described "tomboy" who enjoyed playing rugby league when she was younger.

"I played rugby league for years, so I don't mind getting my hands dirty or coming out of anything with a few cuts and bruises," she told TV Week.

Cvilikas debuted platinum blonde locks and a tanned complexion when she made her reality TV debut. Picture: Channel 10

The beauty consultant, who hails from the Sunshine Coast, moved to London in her early 20s and had a stint at MAC Cosmetics before eventually relocating to Sydney.

Cvilikas is a huge animal lover whose dream job is to one day work with wildlife in Borneo.

Despite making the final four, the reality TV star is listed as "single" on her Facebook account, fuelling speculation that she does not win Gilbert's heart.

Cvilikas isn’t believed to have won Gilbert’s heart.

IZZY SHARMAN-FIRTH

Brisbane contestant Izzy Sharman-Firth, 29, has been a dark horse since making a memorable arrival on the show.

Described as a girl-next-door who's "full of energy", Sharman-Firth had a relatively normal life before making her TV debut.

Izzy Sharman-Firth is pictured working at Fitness First in 2014.

After previously working at Telstra, she went on to become a sales manager at Fitness First and later studied a graduate certificate in human resources management at RMIT university.

The HR advisor is still adjusting to life in the spotlight and she recently alluded to her frustrations with the show's editing.

In response to viewer criticism about Varelis' antics on the show Sharman-Firth wrote on Instagram, "maybe you're just not seeing the full story".

Irena Srbinovska (right) is pictured with friends in 2013.

Varelis is said to be this year’s runner-up.

Bec Cvilikas is pictured in 2014.