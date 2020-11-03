REVEALED: What council hopes to do with century-old baby building

the former Maryborough Baby Clinic is one step closer to being added to the Queensland Heritage Register.

The Department of Department of Environment and Science found the Kent St building “is important in demonstrating Queensland’s response to the movement to reduce infant mortality and improve maternal health during the 1920s”.

The report also recognised the building’s aesthetic significance.

“Highly intact, the Maryborough Baby Clinic (former) is important for its aesthetic significance brought about by its beautiful attributes and contribution to the streetscape of the city,” the report said.

“Through its skilful use of classical architectural stylistic features, symmetrical composition, open central porch with columns, hip roof with fleche, the building is an attractive, well-composed design.

“The place stands on a prominent corner within a collection of impressive late 19th and early 20th century civic buildings clustered at the centre of Maryborough.

“The building is an important contributor to the streetscape through its modest proportions, use of classical architectural style, symmetrical composition, solid materials, hip roof with fleche, and street-facing porch with columns.”

An application has been made to add the former Maryborough Baby Clinic to the Queensland Heritage Register.

The public had been encouraged to make submissions to the department about whether the building, currently owned by the council, should be added to the heritage register.

In its own submissions, the council’s CEO Ken Diehm said he was “generally in agreement” that the building fit the criteria for heritage listing.

Mr Diehm said the council was still unsure about what the building would be used for.

He said it may be incorporated into a new development of the former council administration building site, or if not council would apply to upgrade the building to a “usable standard”.

The intended works listed include demolishing the newer addition to the back of the building, demolishing the non-functional kitchen, reconfiguring to possibly allow connection to a new development and disability access, flooring upgrades, replacing door hardware, adding air conditioners, changing exterior paint colours and adding an accessible toilet.

The report will now be discussed by the Queensland Heritage Council.

They next meet on November 12.