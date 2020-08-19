REVEALED: What keeps council callers up at night

ANIMALS, rates and waste top the list of concerns for Fraser Coast Regional Council callers.

The council released a report showing the most common issues members of the public phoned customer service centres about.

Out of about 100,000 calls in 2019/20, almost a quarter related to rates.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said people contacted the council in a range of ways but most used the phone.

"In 2019/20, 95,382 calls were received at our call centres - an average of 377 calls a day, while 24,383 customers attended our customer service centres in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro - an average of 96 customers a day," Cr Everard said.

"The council also received 61,443 emails which were distributed throughout the organisation to respond to, investigate and action.

"About 22 per cent of the calls were related to rates payments and inquiries, while 11 per cent were animal related, 10 per cent were about waste issues, about 6 per cent were water related and five per cent were development inquiries."

Councillor David Lee said the council aimed to deal with 80 per cent of inquiries at the first point of contact.

"At the moment, the team are taking a lot of calls as it is the rates and dog registration account period so we thank everyone for their patience," Cr Lee said.