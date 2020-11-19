REVEALED: What new Bunnings will bring to the Coast

A NEW Bunnings development proposal at Hervey Bay has been approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

At a special meeting Council approved the proposal which will be located on the vacant block at the corner of McLiver St and Main St in Kawungan.

Bunnings Area Manager Andy Stewart said the company was pleased to have received approval.

“Spanning over 17,000 square metres, the new warehouse represents an investment of over $55 million,” Mr Stewart said.

BUNNINGS DEVELOPMENT: The site of a new Bunnings building in Hervey Bay.

“It is expected to create 20 new team member positions, over and above the 160 team members employed at our existing stores.”

Mr Stewart said construction was expected to start in mid-2021 with the store expected to open in 2022, with 145 jobs created as part of the construction.

“We’ve been part of the Hervey Bay community for nearly 18 years and we’re looking forward to providing residents of the Fraser Coast with a wider range of home and lifestyle products,” he said.

The existing Hervey Bay store and trade centre will close when the new store opens.

“As the existing sites are leased premises, we’re unable to comment on their future use,” Mr Stewart said.