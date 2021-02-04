REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

The new KFC store at Urangan is set to open soon. Picture: Phil Trevena/Facebook

It’s been in the works since one-and-a-half years and the region’s third “finger lickin’ good” fast food store is almost open for business.

The Chronicle can confirm the KFC next to Aldi and McDonalds at 12 Cartwright Street, Urangan, is set to open tomorrow (February 5) at 10am.

A spokesman from KFC’s operator Collins Foods told the Chronicle 70 staff were to be employed.

On opening day, fried chicken fans can expect a big reveal.

With vouchers and other giveaways on the menu alongside your favourite chicken snacks, another special surprise will be there, welcoming locals to the new restaurant.

A man of surprise is said to be attending the opening day. Could it possibly be Colonel Sanders, who welcomed customers to the Highfields KFC on opening day?

The development application for the project was lodged with Fraser Coast Council in October 2019.

The layout features a regular dine-in option and a double-fed drive-through.

The restaurant’s General Manager will be Monica Buckland, who brings over 24 years’ experience working at various KFC stores.

“I know first-hand the development opportunities that KFC offer for young people, and I am incredibly excited about helping our new team members reach their ambitions and potential,” Ms Buckland said.

The opening has caused controversy, as some are pleased with the local job increase, while others despise the local junk food increase.

The opening of yet another fast food venue in Hervey Bay has been met with mixed feelings from the public.

Many have said the region doesn’t need anymore “junk food” restaurants.

Some also voiced concerns for increased traffic coming and going from the three businesses in the new “Urangan Centre” complex, claiming it’ll be a “nightmare”.

While others are simply praising the business for providing more jobs to the community.