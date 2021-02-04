Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The new KFC store at Urangan is set to open soon. Picture: Phil Trevena/Facebook
The new KFC store at Urangan is set to open soon. Picture: Phil Trevena/Facebook
News

REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

Lacee Froeschl
, Isabella Magee
4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It’s been in the works since one-and-a-half years and the region’s third “finger lickin’ good” fast food store is almost open for business.

The Chronicle can confirm the KFC next to Aldi and McDonalds at 12 Cartwright Street, Urangan, is set to open tomorrow (February 5) at 10am.

A spokesman from KFC’s operator Collins Foods told the Chronicle 70 staff were to be employed.

On opening day, fried chicken fans can expect a big reveal.

With vouchers and other giveaways on the menu alongside your favourite chicken snacks, another special surprise will be there, welcoming locals to the new restaurant.

A man of surprise is said to be attending the opening day. Could it possibly be Colonel Sanders, who welcomed customers to the Highfields KFC on opening day?
A man of surprise is said to be attending the opening day. Could it possibly be Colonel Sanders, who welcomed customers to the Highfields KFC on opening day?

The development application for the project was lodged with Fraser Coast Council in October 2019.

The layout features a regular dine-in option and a double-fed drive-through.

The restaurant’s General Manager will be Monica Buckland, who brings over 24 years’ experience working at various KFC stores.

“I know first-hand the development opportunities that KFC offer for young people, and I am incredibly excited about helping our new team members reach their ambitions and potential,” Ms Buckland said.

The opening has caused controversy, as some are pleased with the local job increase, while others despise the local junk food increase.
The opening has caused controversy, as some are pleased with the local job increase, while others despise the local junk food increase.

The opening of yet another fast food venue in Hervey Bay has been met with mixed feelings from the public.

Many have said the region doesn’t need anymore “junk food” restaurants.

Some also voiced concerns for increased traffic coming and going from the three businesses in the new “Urangan Centre” complex, claiming it’ll be a “nightmare”.

While others are simply praising the business for providing more jobs to the community.

collins foods fraser coast businesses hervey bay business kfc kfc urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        News The region is riding a development wave; Here are seven multimillion-dollar projects on the way

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

        Premium Content SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

        News The court heard a group had been out fishing when they ran out of fuel - and...

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        Premium Content CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        News The catchment forms part of the Hervey Bay water supply

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:20 AM