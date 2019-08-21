REVEALED: When critical Bay road link will open

Road opening - Asset and leasing manager Vic Sabados and Managing Director of AHC Rod Macleod say Drury Lane should be open by the end of this week.

Road opening - Asset and leasing manager Vic Sabados and Managing Director of AHC Rod Macleod say Drury Lane should be open by the end of this week. Cody Fox

A LONG-awaited road corridor linking two major Hervey Bay thoroughfares will be ready for use by the end of the week.

After ongoing development hold-ups, AHC Limited obtained the last sub-division approval for the new Drury Lane Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

It is the final development hurdle that will allow developers to open the road for drivers.

AHC managing director Rod Macleod said people should be able to access the road by next week.

Mr Macleod said there were some final roadworks required along Drury Ln and Serenity Dr.

He said the fencing would be pulled down and ready for use later this week.

The road acts as a traffic corridor between Pialba Burrum Heads Rd and Urraween Rd, allowing residents living in outlying Hervey Bay suburbs to bypass Boat Harbour Dr.

Road opening - Asset and leasing manager Vic Sabados and Managing Director of AHC Rod Macleod say Drury Lane should be open by the end of this week. Cody Fox

"This has long been planned for some 10 years, an alternate corridor through this area,” Mr Macleod said.

"These people out through Dundowran Beach, Burrum and beyond, they will no longer have to battle the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd or Pialba Burrum Heads Rd intersection, which is a really bad bottleneck.

"They also won't have to battle Boat Harbour Dr - we all know the signals there, the traffic and congestion, especially in peak hours.”

Transport and Main Roads statistics reveal more than 12,000 drivers use Pialba Burrum Heads Rd to travel to and from Hervey Bay every day.

Of those, about seven per cent are heavy vehicle drivers.

Mr Macleod said the new road would provide a "calm, alternate corridor” for the travelling public of Hervey Bay.

The project's completion follows high-profile roadworks along Pialba Burrum Heads Rd finishing earlier this year.