REVEALED: Where new CCTV will be rolled out by council

CAMERA ACTION PLAN: Fraser Coast councillors approved a new CCTV strategy that outlines where the cameras will be installed, along with nine new projects that will be placed in areas across Hervey Bay and Maryborough. Christian Morrow

INSTALLING more CCTV on the Fraser Coast isn't about having an eye in the sky, but keeping the streets safer, mayor George Seymour says.

His comments follow the council endorsing a new policy for its expansive CCTV network.

A total of $313,000 will be spent on installing nine new cameras across the Fraser Coast, following yesterday's council vote.

Cr Seymour said the camera network helped get better outcomes for police when investigations were afoot.

"There's nobody watching the video, it's just recording," Cr Seymour said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council spends about $102,000 a year maintaining its camera network and dealing with footage requests.

While $629,000 from this year's budget has been allocated for CCTV initiatives, council documents reveal it is difficult to measure the cost of additional surveillance infrastructure.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the new policy would help the council manage its CCTV assets and develop a better framework to prioritise future needs.

"In the past financial year, we've received 181 requests for footage, mostly from Queensland Police," Cr Truscott said.

"Under the policy the council will review CCTV infrastructure requests twice a year to recommend future installations (and) it sets out how the resulting media can be used and released."

While the policy was unanimously approved, councillor David Lewis said the cost seemed too great for the project.

Cr Lewis raised questions about the council's role in putting cameras in places which should be the responsibility of the State Government.

New Fraser Coast CCTV projects