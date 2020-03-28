REVEALED: Where the Wide Bay’s COVID-19 cases are located

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has revealed the 16 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Wide Bay were split between the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas.

Four new cases of the disease were diagnosed in the region on Friday.



Those four were among 62 new cases state-wide and 555 confirmed cases in total for Queensland.

"The community can rest assured that contact tracing is underway, which means we are directly contacting people deemed to be at risk," the Facebook post from WBHHS read.

It comes as it was revealed that two flights into Hervey Bay were being investigated after passengers on board were diagnosed with coronavirus.