REVEALED: Which Coast community groups got funding

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community are among the successful recipients with a $5000 grant going towards new kitchen equipment.

FRASER Coast community groups are set to receive $115,000 from the council's grants program.

Councillor Phil Truscott said the council had recently approved the recipients of the Community Projects Program and Community Events Program.

"The grants help community organisations buy equipment to upgrade their facilities and stage events," Cr Phil Truscott said.

"As we recover from the disruptions caused by COVID-19 it is important that our clubs, sporting organisations and community groups are ready to spring back into action.

"These groups, and the hundreds of volunteers who keep them functioning, make the Fraser Coast such a wonderful community."

Community Projects Program

• Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City, Year 12 Students Mental Health Resources, $4,928;

• Bayside Transformations, new office equipment, furniture and flooring, $5,000;

• Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, Community Volunteer Database $5,000;

• QCWA Gootchie Branch, laptop, $1,745;

• Hervey Bay Dog Obedience and Agility Club, undercover training area, $5,000;

• Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, VMR building concrete floor lab $5,000;

• Hervey Bay Baptist Church Community Playgroup, outdoor play space upgrade, $5,000;

• Maryborough Men's Shed, tool upgrades, $5,000;

• Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise, Peace Poles public artwork lighting, $5,000;

• Wide Bay Archers, shade cover, $5,000;

• Door of Hope Churches of Christ, Tiny Tots at Hope, $3,043.82;

• Burrum Heads Progress Association, electrical works for festive lighting, $1097;

• Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club, office equipment, $4150;

• Wide Bay Hospital Museum, new history story boards, $2302.40;

• Salvation Army, Community Meal, $5000;

• Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club, Light the Club, $5000;

• Burrum and District Heritage Society, new and additional signage, $1344.58;

• Fraser Coast Mountain Bike Club, skills park upgrade,$4050;

• Hervey Bay Men's Shed, solar power system, $4000;

• Meals on Wheels Fraser Community, kitchen equipment, $5000;

• Community Church of the Nazarene, Maryborough, pop-up drive in, $3729;

• Craignish Scout Group, kitchen upgrade $4996;

• Woocoo Historical Society, recording and protection of historical documents and improved communications technology, $5000;

• ZPAC Theatre, tool and laptop replacement, $5000, and;

• Hervey Bay Netball Association, Training equipment for teams, umpires and coaches, $3955.

Community Events Program

• Maryborough Softball Association, U14 Girls State Championships 2021, $4364;

• Wind Wanderers SurfFX, Burrum Windfest 2021, $2200, and;

• Fraser Coast Eightball Association, Central Queensland City v Country 2021, $5000;