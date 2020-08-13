REVEALED: Which Coast schools are getting funding

FRASER Coast schools will share in more than $3.6 million worth of funding for upgrades and new projects.

The State Government says this is part of an overall investment of $220 million across Queensland, improving schools and supporting more than 720 jobs.

Several state schools across Maryborough will benefit from the funding which is allso supporting construction jobs during the COVID-19 economic recovery.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was pleased to see nearly $2 million in new funding going towards schools in his electorate.

"This funding is fantastic news not only for these local school communities but also for local tradies who can tender for these projects," he said.

"I'm particularly excited to see Maryborough Central State School benefiting from $500,000 towards upgrades to the hall, outdoor learning area, and covered walkway."

St Helens State School will receive $150,000 for acoustic and ventilation upgrades.

"These upgrades will mean so much to the students and staff and I look forward to seeing them delivered," Mr Saunders said.

The funding boost is on top of more than $22 million already being invested at Maryborough State High School.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the program would be a big job generator at a time when we need it the most.

"Queensland's economic recovery from coronavirus begins with job creation and these works will help support jobs for local tradies.

"We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in schools.

"Interested tradies and contractors should contact the Business manager in schools located in their local area.

"Contractors and tradies who want to be notified of opportunities for any future tender processes for larger projects can register on the Queensland Government QTenders website, if they have not already done so.

"We're also supporting a consistent pipeline of work through the rollout of our Cooler Cleaner Schools Program.

"In total, our $477 million Cooler Cleaner Schools Program will support more than 1,500 jobs between now and June 2022 when its due to be completed.

"Over 650 schools across Queensland will benefit from airconditioning installations, making some 10,000 classrooms cooler and more comfortable.

"The program will also provide an additional $71 million over 3 years to create a virtual solar farm on school rooftops that will be used to power these additional air conditioners across the state."