The numbers add up for house sales in Maryborough West and other Fraser Coast suburbs.
Property

REVEALED: Which Coast suburb had biggest house price jump

Christian Berechree
13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
MARYBOROUGH WEST has emerged as the clear winner in the Fraser Coast house price game.

The suburb recorded a whopping 17.7 per cent jump in house sale prices in the past 12 months.

New market trend data from realestate.com.au, released on Friday July 10, revealed houses in Maryborough West in last year sold for a median price of $355,500.

This was up from a median of $302,000 in the previous 12-month period.

The next biggest increase was recorded in River Heads, with a median jump of 13.8 per cent from $347,000 to $395,000.

Wondunna was not far behind, jumping 12.2 per cent from $418,950 to $470,000.

Aldershot and Dundowran came next, recording respective increases of 11.7 per cent and 11.1 per cent.

FULL LIST OF HOUSE PRICE INCREASES

  • Maryborough West: 17.7 per cent from $302,000 to $355,500
  • River Heads: 13.9 per cent from $347,000 to $395,000
  • Wondunna: 12.2 per cent from $418,950 to $470,000
  • Aldershot: 11.7 per cent from $179,000 to $200,000
  • Dundowran: 11.1 per cent from $402,000 to $447,222
  • Tinana: 10.6 per cent from $307,500 to $340,000
  • Point Vernon: 8.7 per cent from $320,000 to $348,000
  • Scarness: 6.2 per cent from $306,000 to $325,000
  • Pialba: 4.8 per cent from $310,000 to $325,000
  • Eli Waters: 4.6 per cent from $325,000 to $340,000
  • Maryborough: 4.5 per cent from $201,000 to $210,000
  • Howard: 4.1 per cent from $249,750 to $260,000
  • Toogoom: 3.7 per cent from $335,000 to $347,500
  • Urangan: 2.5 per cent from $340,000 to $348,500
  • Craignish: 2.2 per cent from $460,000 to $470,000

*This list shows Fraser Coast suburbs that recorded a median house price increase in the past 12 months, compared to the previous 12-month period. Keep an eye on our website for more real estate data analysis to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

