REVEALED: Which Fraser Coast parks could host funerals

DAYMAN Park and the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens could host open-casket funeral services in the future if a council motion is passed at today's meeting.

The two parks are part of a proposed list of suitable locations in the Fraser Coast where funeral services could be conducted, with councillors to vote on releasing the list for public feedback at today's meeting.

It follows a 9-1 vote in June to go to community consultation over the proposal.

Councillor Denis Chapman was the only council to vote against.

Under the new council policy, funeral directors would be allowed to host memorial services in public parks and gardens across the Fraser Coast, at times with the option of an open casket.

So far, the proposal has received mixed reactions among funeral directors.

General manager of Ross Funerals Scott Harris welcomed the move, saying it would "bring personalisation to the environment where a funeral is held”.

"For a family to have that in an area that is memorable to them is important,” Mr Harris said.

"But we still need to ensure there is a level of privacy between the general public and the families when funerals are conducted.”

But J Kirk and Sons manager Jim Kirk called the move "unnecessary” and said families already had the option of holding memorial services on beaches or in private residences.

Locations in Maryborough where funerals would be allowed in public parks or gardens.

Of the 21 locations identified on the list, 11 are in Maryborough and 10 are in Hervey Bay.

PARKS ALLOWING FUNERALS: A map showing some of the proposed locations where funerals could be held in Hervey Bay. A full list appears at right. Blake Antrobus

Council documents reveal there have only been two requests for the use of the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens for funeral services in the past five years.

"Parks are reserves for recreation and or open space offering service levels commensurate with their respective hierarchy (and) in this regard, council as trustee has an obligation to manage and make the reserve reasonably available for use by the general public,” the documents read.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the current list was a "good selection” of areas for people to choose.

He told the Chronicle some locations would be favoured over others and some might be removed altogether during the consultation process.

"The list won't be a final suggestion but this is an extra step for people to have their say on the areas identified,” Cr Truscott said.

"Obviously we don't want funerals near areas where there are playgrounds or picnics so the intention would be to clear that up during the consultation.”